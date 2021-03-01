Spiders relax attendance restrictions for football, lacrosse at Robins Stadium

The University of Richmond on Monday modified its attendance policy for outdoor athletics events on campus during the spring semester, loosening restrictions in response to Virginia’s relaxed policy that allows the lesser of 30% capacity or 1,000 fans outdoors.

A maximum of 1,000 fans will be permitted at the Spiders’ three spring-semester football games, starting with William & Mary’s Saturday visit. Football tickets will be provided for guests of participating student-athletes and coaches, visiting team guests, UR students, faculty and staff, and 2019 season-ticket holders.

Due to the limited number of tickets available, none is available via public sale for the three football games.

As many as 1,000 fans will also be allowed at Robins Stadium for men’s and women’s lacrosse. The UR men’s team hosts No. 1 Duke Sunday at 4 p.m.

For baseball, field hockey and soccer, only guests of student-athletes and coaches are allowed.

UR COVID protocols mandate masks and social distancing at Robins Stadium.