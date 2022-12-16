Spiders remain on sign-and-develop path, with transfers to address needs

University of Richmond football success with transfers at key spots this season will not cause Coach Russ Huesman to dive into the transfer portal deeper than he has in previous years.

The early-signing period for football kicks off Wednesday, and Huesman said the Spiders intend to proceed with their familiar model of bringing in 13 or 14 high-school prospects. UR will likely supplement that group with five or fewer transfers, according to Huesman, now in his seventh year at Richmond.

“You can get kind of in that (transfer) cycle, kind of go down that rabbit hole, and all of a sudden, that’s what you’ve got to do every year,” said Huesman. “I don’t ever want to get our program in a situation where we’re not developing high school kids and recruiting high school kids. I think that’s the most important thing.

“That’s the direction we’re going to go. We’re not looking at 10 to 15 transfers (each year) like some places do.”

The Spiders went 9-4 this season (6-2 CAA) and reached the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016. UR won a postseason game (41-0 over Davidson) before being eliminated in the second round (38-31 at second-seeded Sacramento State).

Richmond offense featured quarterback Reece Udinski, a VMI graduate who was a Maryland back-up in 2021, and receiver Jakob Herres, also a VMI graduate. Udinski was named winner of the Dudley Award, which recognizes the top Division I player in Virginia.

Other notable players on UR’s offense were receiver Leroy Henley, who transferred from East Carolina, receiver Nick DeGennaro, who transferred from Maryland, and Derek Ferraro, a lineman who transferred from Rice. Defensive tackle Matei Fitz, a transfer from James Madison, was a regular.

As in past years, the Spiders will address positions of immediate need with transfers, said Huesman.

“We try to do our research to make sure they’re the right fit. We just don’t watch a highlight film and make knee-jerk reactions based on that,” he said. “We want to talk to as many people as we can. We want to watch as much film as we can.”

The Spiders are not currently in the market for a transfer quarterback, Huesman said. The Richmond staff believes 6-foot-3, 225-pound Kyle Wickersham, who backed up Udinski this season as a redshirt freshman, ”can be a great player,” said Huesman. “We think he can be the guy.”

If Wickersham continues to impress through spring drills, “we’ll probably stand pat,” said Huesman. “If we think we need to build some depth and competition at the end of spring, then we may revisit it.”

Several Spiders who were valuable players this season have entered the transfer portal, among them tailbacks Aaron Dykes and Milan Howard, cornerback Aamir Hall, defensive tackle Ray Eldridge, linebacker Xavier Marshall, offensive tackle Joe More, cornerback Tyrek Funderburk, and tight end Avery Close.

“Everybody that’s in the portal will be gone, either stop playing, or find a landing spot. They’re moving on,” said Huesman. All but one of those players will be a UR graduate, according to the coach. Those players have a sixth season of eligibility because of the NCAA pandemic allowance and some have already been at Richmond for five years.

The Richmond coaching staff has not changed since the conclusion of the season, Huesman said.