Spiders repeatedly zapped by 3s in crunch time. Misfortune, or misalignment?

The University of Richmond frequently gets zapped by 3s in crunch time.

Of nine Spiders’ losses, eight involve the opponent hitting a 3-pointer, multiple 3-pointers, or free throws after being fouled while taking a 3-pointer, during games' determining segments.

Misfortune? Or misalignment repeatedly exploited?

UR coach Chris Mooney has praised the shot-makers while also acknowledging that Spiders defenders weren’t always positioned well while guarding. They have strongly contested decisive 3s on occasion, and shots still went in.

Richmond has also driven in its share of 3-point daggers. Jacob Gilyard, for instance, hit a 3 with .9 left Monday against George Mason at the Robins Center to give the Spiders a 62-59 win. Gilyard hit three 3s in the final 5:05 of that game.

The most recent demonstration of well-timed 3s by Richmond conquerors came Wednesday at GMU, where the Spiders fell 87-84 in overtime.

The only UR loss that did not include a significant 3 was the still puzzling 83-56 wipeout of the Spiders by visiting Saint Joseph’s (10-12, 4-7 A-10) on Dec. 30.

The 3-point rundown that ran down Richmond:

Nov. 12 - Utah State 85, UR 74: Aggies led 71-68 with 2:45 left, and then hit two 3s in a 42-second stretch to seal victory in Annapolis, Md.

Nov. 20 - Drake 73, UR 70: Spiders led 55-48 (7:47 left) and 61-55 (5:34 left) on the road. Bulldogs hit 3s facing each of those deficits, and then another with 4:25 remaining to extend the surge.

Nov. 25 - Maryland 86, UR 80: Richmond led 72-70 with 4:06 left when Terps hit a 3 to retake lead. Spiders trailed 77-74 with 1:12 left when a Maryland 3 ended the drama.

Nov. 27 – Mississippi State 82, UR 71 (OT): Bulldogs hit only five 3s in 45 minutes, but a pair came in OT, the first with UR down 68-66 and 3:53 left, the second with 1:13 left and Spiders trailing 77-71.

Jan. 2 – Saint Louis 76, UR 69: Spiders trailed 71-68 with 1:29 left and fouled Billiken Gibson Jimerson on his missed 3-point attempt. The Richmonder made three free throws.

Jan. 14 – Davidson 87, UR 84: Wildcat Michael Jones hit a tie-breaking 3 with three seconds left.

Jan. 29 – VCU 64, UR 62: Ram Vince Williams broke a 61-61 tie with a 3-pointer at :25.

Feb. 9 – GMU 87, UR 84 (OT): Patriot D’Shawn Schwartz hit a 3 to tie it at 70 with 42.5 seconds left in regulation. Schwartz also hit the biggest shot of OT, a 3 that gave Mason a 79-76 lead with 2:05 remaining.

One of UR’s prime defensive antidotes is 6-foot-5 senior Andre Gustavson, who joined the starting lineup eight games ago. Since, the Spiders are 6-2.

“He’s an elite defender. He can guard everybody. Not only can he defend and keep his body in front, but he comes up with steals. He pokes the ball away. He makes it hard for a scorer to get the ball is he doesn’t have it yet,” said Mooney.

Gustavson missed the season’s first month as he recovered from offseason surgeries to his hips. He came off the bench in limited minutes during games from mid-December to mid-January.

“He’s made a big difference,” said Mooney. “(He’s) somebody who can (also) really help us offensively because of how hard he does everything. You have to react so much to every cut that he makes, every movement that he makes.”

Richmond ranks 11th among 14 A-10 teams in 3-point-field-goal-percentage defense (35.6). Saturday, the Spiders (16-9, 7-5 A-10) host La Salle (7-14, 2-9 A-10) at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised by NBCSW+. Richmond won 64-56 at La Salle when the teams met in Philadelphia on Jan. 22.

If the Spiders-Explorers trend carries over from the first meeting, Richmond shouldn't have deep concerns about getting beat from deep. The Explorers missed 12 of 15 3-point attempts.

Though La Salle fell at home, the Explorers outrebounded UR 40-28 behind 6-10 Indiana transfer Clifton Moore, who scored 19 on 9-of-12 shooting and had 12 rebounds.