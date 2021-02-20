Spiders repel Duquesne's rally to extend series dominance

This has gone on for two decades. In University of Richmond good basketball seasons, mediocre ones and wholly unfulfilling ones, the Spiders almost always beat Duquesne.

Doesn’t matter who’s on the court, who’s pacing in the coaches’ boxes, who’s officiating, or who’s watching. Doesn’t matter where the game is played.

UR handled Duquesne 79-72 Saturday night at the Robins Center, making the Spiders 22-2 against the Dukes in A-10 regular-season competition since Richmond joined the league in 2001.

UR forward Tyler Burton (16 points, 8 rebounds) elevated to contest a baseline jumper by Marcus Weathers, forcing a miss with 24 seconds left and the Spiders leading by two. Nathan Cayo rebounded. Richmond scored the game's last seven points and put it away at the free-throw line.

Richmond guards Blake Francis and Jacob Gilyard each scored 17, and forward Grant Golden had 8 assists to go with 10 points and 8 rebounds. The Spiders held a double-digit lead for much of the first half, and early in the second, and then fought off the Dukes through the final, tight, nine minutes.