Spiders repel Duquesne's rally to extend series dominance

This has gone on for two decades. In University of Richmond good basketball seasons, mediocre ones and wholly unfulfilling ones, the Spiders almost always beat Duquesne.
Doesn’t matter who’s on the court, who’s pacing in the coaches’ boxes, who’s officiating, or who’s watching. Doesn’t matter where the game is played.
UR handled Duquesne 79-72 Saturday night at the Robins Center, making the Spiders 22-2 against the Dukes in A-10 regular-season competition since Richmond joined the league in 2001.
UR forward Tyler Burton (16 points, 8 rebounds) elevated to contest a baseline jumper by Marcus Weathers, forcing a miss with 24 seconds left and the Spiders leading by two. Nathan Cayo rebounded. Richmond scored the game's last seven points and put it away at the free-throw line.
Richmond guards Blake Francis and Jacob Gilyard each scored 17, and forward Grant Golden had 8 assists to go with 10 points and 8 rebounds. The Spiders held a double-digit lead for much of the first half, and early in the second, and then fought off the Dukes through the final, tight, nine minutes.
"We hit a couple of shots, big-time shots," said Gilyard, whose 3 with 1:30 left was one of them. "We were fouling a little too much. I think even down the stretch we started to just give them just free points by free throws. Didn't get a lot of rebounds. Definitely could have been a cleaner win for us, for sure."
Peel away all of this matchup’s one-sided history and Saturday’s game stats, and there was an unprecedented factor that helped UR (12-5, 5-3 A-10) reign supreme: the Dukes (7-7, 6-6 A-10) came off a 17-day COVID-related break.
Richmond dominated early, showing no evidence of a hangover from Wednesday’s 68-56 loss at VCU, where the Spiders scored a season-low points and shot 32.8%, also a season-low.
Regardless of the outcome of Saturday's game, UR coach Chris Mooney recognized progress. His Spiders were paused for two weeks before visiting VCU.
Ball movement and 3-point shooting moved the Spiders to a 15-point lead with six minutes left in the first half, and to a 40-33 advantage at the break.
And then the Dukes gradually came back, establishing themselves inside as scorers and slowing down the Spiders.
"They're a great offensive rebounding team, and that really hurt us throughout the second half," said Mooney. "But I thought coming up with a couple of tough ones late was big."
After the Dukes cut the Spiders’ lead to 53-49 with 12:32 left, DU coach Keith Dambrot shouted, "All we’ve got to is guard!”
Duquense took a 62-61 lead with 6:58 left.
Richmond starts four seniors, and that experience showed down the stretch.
NEXT: The Spiders host Massachusetts on Tuesday at 6 p.m., on NBCSN. The Minutemen (7-4, 6-2 A-10) haven’t played since Feb. 6 because of COVID-related cancellations, and have played only six games since Dec. 30.
Friday, UR visits Saint Louis, and the Spiders wrap up their regular-season with a March 1 game against Saint Joseph’s at the Robins Center.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor