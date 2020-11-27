Spiders retained offensive precision, improved on defense in 82-64 win over Morehead State

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For a good chunk of the University of Richmond’s game against Morehead State at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena Friday night, it was apparent that one team had played a game (MSU) and one had not (UR).
The experienced Spiders retained their offensive precision from last season’s 24-7 team, but they were a step slow on defense and their turnover rate was higher than usual (nine before break). UR built a seven-point halftime lead after shooting 68% (21-31) and then controlled the Eagles in the second half for an 82-64 victory in the Bluegrass Showcase.
Forward Nathan Cayo hit all 10 of his shots and scored 23.
In the first half, after which UR led 47-40, "we just weren't playing with as much aggressiveness on defense," said Cayo. "In the second half we really picked it up. ... We were moving kind of slowly in the beginning. This is the first game, so it's to be expected."
Guard Blake Francis, UR’s top scorer last season (17.7 ppg) didn’t take a shot until 8:35 remained in the first half, but had 10 at the break, as did 6-foot-10 Grant Golden. Francis finished with 13. Golden (eight of 10) had 16. Senior guard Jacob Gilyard scored 13 and had three steals and five assists.
"We played really nicely on offense in the first half, moved the ball, and really took advantage of being a veteran team who has a really good understanding of how we're playing," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "But we thought that our grit and just our activity had to be better on defense. And I thought we were right away in the second half.
"I thought that really was the key to us being able to pull away."
Gilyard became more of a factor as a stealer of the ball, the area in which he led the NCAA last year (3.2 spg).
Richmond didn’t have one of its top defensive players, 6-4 Andre Gustavson, a key backcourt reserve. He sat out with an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Gustavson’s availability for Sunday’s meeting with No. 10 Kentucky at Rupp Arena is undetermined. UR also met Morehead State without Connor Crabtree, a 6-6 former starter at Tulane who sat out last season. He continues to recover from a pair of hip surgeries during the offseason and will also not be available against Kentucky Sunday.
Andre Weir, a 6-10 freshman who wasn’t expected to play much early this season, did not suit up for the game because Mooney recognized "a couple of things [Weir] hasn't done as well as we expect and has not met the standards necessarily."
Morehead State, which fell to Kentucky 81-45 Wednesday, was projected as the ninth-place finisher among 12 in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.
Tyler Burton, the 6-7 sophomore starting in place of Nick Sherod (out for season with knee injury), was highly influential as a rebounder (12), and defended well for the most part, but missed six of his eight shots. Burton’s development is pivotal for a Richmond team that starts four seniors.
Cayo said his offensive aggressiveness stemmed partly from Sherod's absence. "Our best shooter," said Cayo. Focus on spacing the floor led to "a lot of backdoors, a lot of layups," he added.
As for the reserves, freshman guard Isaiah Wilson immediately showed offensive initiative and a willingness to defend physically.
Kentucky’s famed 20,500-seat facility, Rupp Arena, permitted no more than 3,075, or 15% of capacity, due to the pandemic. Morehead State (63 miles from Lexington) didn’t have much of a support group. UR had more, though there were only about 200 fans in the seats.
This was the latest the Spiders opened a season since 1993. In Bill Dooley’s first year as coach, Richmond opened on Nov. 29.
Richmond and Kentucky meet for the first time Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor