Spiders retained offensive precision, improved on defense in 82-64 win over Morehead State

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For a good chunk of the University of Richmond’s game against Morehead State at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena Friday night, it was apparent that one team had played a game (MSU) and one had not (UR).

The experienced Spiders retained their offensive precision from last season’s 24-7 team, but they were a step slow on defense and their turnover rate was higher than usual (nine before break). UR built a seven-point halftime lead after shooting 68% (21-31) and then controlled the Eagles in the second half for an 82-64 victory in the Bluegrass Showcase.

Forward Nathan Cayo hit all 10 of his shots and scored 23.

In the first half, after which UR led 47-40, "we just weren't playing with as much aggressiveness on defense," said Cayo. "In the second half we really picked it up. ... We were moving kind of slowly in the beginning. This is the first game, so it's to be expected."

Guard Blake Francis, UR’s top scorer last season (17.7 ppg) didn’t take a shot until 8:35 remained in the first half, but had 10 at the break, as did 6-foot-10 Grant Golden. Francis finished with 13. Golden (eight of 10) had 16. Senior guard Jacob Gilyard scored 13 and had three steals and five assists.