Spiders return to practice court, hoping for Sunday night NIT invitation

Though the University of Richmond isn’t in line for an NCAA tournament bid, the Spiders will be paying close attention to brackets revealed on Selection Sunday. After the NCAA tournament participants are announced, the NIT selection committee will go to work and select 16 at-large teams that will comprise its field.

The Spiders (13-8, 6-5 A-10) hope to be picked. They fell to Duquesne 67-62 on March 4 in the second round of the A-10 tournament, and resumed workouts this week in preparation for the NIT, if the opportunity presents itself. The NIT usually includes 32 teams. The 2021 tournament field was cut and will be played only in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in response to the pandemic, with all 16 teams at-large selections.

It’s unclear how many teams that are considered for inclusion will be interested in participating in an NIT during the pandemic, and with all games held in Texas. But John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics, told The Times-Dispatch last weekend that the Spiders, with four senior starters, want to keep playing.