Spiders ride Tyler Burton (26 points) past GW and James Bishop (25 points)

A couple of 7-7 A-10 teams looking to establish some January traction in league play met Wednesday night at the Robins Center. Two first team all-league candidates were involved: Richmond forward Tyler Burton and George Washington guard James Bishop.

The 6-foot-7 Burton scored 20 or more for the fifth straight game, and with 26 points in 40 minutes pushed the Spiders to a 73-63 victory that evens their A-10 record at 1-1.

Bishop, 6-2, scored 25. The teams meet at GW on Feb. 8. Richmond has won six straight meetings and 10 of the last 11 vs. the Colonials.

For about 35 minutes, this was a game neither team controlled. GW led 39-37 at halftime, and Richmond got a bit of a handle on the proceedings — a 49-44 lead with 12:55 left — by calming down Bishop as a scorer and facilitator.

The difference in the final five minutes was “getting stops on the defensive side. I think offense wasn’t a problem the whole game,” said UR forward Isaiah Bigelow (9 points, 8 rebounds). “We got to string together a couple of stops, and that got our lead up a little bit.”

Much of the defensive credit goes to 6-5 Spider Andre Gustavson, whose height and positioning did more to dull the impact of Bishop in the second half than teammates were able to manage before the break.

UR coach Chris Mooney explained that Gustavson’s attention was needed to quiet GW’s other guard, 6-4 Brendan Adams, who was averaging 17 points, at the game’s start. The Spiders staff was worried about the size advantage Adams would have had on 5-10 UR guard Jason Nelson, per Mooney.

“We really defended great in the second half,” said Mooney, whose team held the Colonials to 24 second-half points. “I thought overall our defense has been very good and I’ve been saying we could be a great defensive team, and the second half tonight was another example.

“We made a few adjustments, but more importantly, we were just able to really focus our defense and be able to make it difficult for GW to score. Their guards are explosive and very hard to defend, contain, everything.”

Bishop, in his second year as a Colonial after transferring from LSU, arrived at the Robins Center as the A-10’s leading scorer (21.9 ppg, eighth among Division I players).

Bishop scored 44 at Hofstra in an 85-80 win on Nov. 14, and scored 40 in last Saturday’s 97-87 victory at Loyola Chicago. Bishop, a resident of Baltimore, also scored 26 in the Colonials’ 86-76 loss at Radford on Dec.4, giving him a 36.7 average in GW’s three road games.

“He’s a big-time scorer,” said Bigelow. “Our emphasis was to make somebody else beat us.”

Bishop kept rolling on the road. By halftime, he had scored 16 on 6-of-12 shooting and had 5 assists. He repeatedly used his speed to beat the Spiders downcourt, and Bishop’s penetration created openings for other Colonials.

Burton scored 13 first-half points.

“He’s a three-level scorer. He gets those buckets for us when we need them the most,” Bigelow said of Burton.

The Spiders and Colonials first played during the 1925-26 season.

Notes: The Spiders host Duquesne on Saturday at 6 p.m. in an A-10 game that will be televised by NBC Sports Washington. Since Mooney was hired as UR coach in 2005, Richmond is 17-3 vs. the Dukes.

One of the three officials for GW-at-UR was Jenna Reneau, a Texan who officiated youth volleyball before shifting to basketball. She has extensive experience in the NBA G League and in NCAA games. Last season, when Hofstra played at Richmond, Reneau was the first woman to officiate a men’s game at the Robins Center.

“I thought the crew was very good,” Mooney said.

FG FT Reb

GW M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Dean 26 4-4 0-0 0-3 0 4 8

Lindo 26 5-7 0-0 0-6 1 3 12

Adams 37 3-13 0-0 1-3 1 3 6

Bishop 39 9-22 6-6 1-1 5 1 25

Edwards 33 3-11 0-1 3-9 1 3 7

Harris 20 0-1 0-0 2-5 0 2 0

Brown 11 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 4 0

Samuels 8 1-2 2-2 0-2 0 1 5

Totals 200 25-61 8-9 8-30 9 21 63

Percentages: FG .410, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Lindo 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Edwards 1-5, Bishop 1-7, Harris 0-1, Adams 0-8). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 4 (Adams, Harris, Lindo, Samuels). Turnovers: 7 (Bishop 3, Lindo 2, Brown, Edwards). Steals: 6 (Dean 3, Lindo 2, Harris)

FG FT Reb

UR M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Burton 40 9-19 7-8 1-7 2 2 26

Grace 28 2-4 1-1 1-5 3 3 5

Quinn 20 4-6 0-2 1-1 3 2 8

Gustavson 32 1-2 4-4 0-4 2 0 6

Nelson 32 3-8 3-4 1-5 0 2 11

Bigelow 23 1-3 6-6 0-8 0 3 9

Roche 18 3-5 0-0 0-3 0 1 8

Randolph 6 0-1 0-2 1-1 0 2 0

Crabtree 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 23-48 21-27 5-34 10 15 73

Percentages: FG .479, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Roche 2-4, Nelson 2-5, Bigelow 1-2, Burton 1-4). Turnovers: 11 (Nelson 5, Grace 3, Burton, Quinn, Randolph). Steals: 6 (Burton 4, Grace, Nelson)

George Washington 39 24 — 63

Richmond 37 36 — 73