Spiders role player Matt Grace elevated to starring role in A-10 tournament

Matt Grace is a role player who elevated to a starring role in the University of Richmond’s four-day run to the A-10 championship.

Grace, a 6-foot-9 senior who averages 15 minutes and 4 points, primarily supplies rests for 6-10 starter Grant Golden. Lately, UR has been simultaneously employing the pair because of Grace’s development.

“Matt’s a really good player, and he has improved dramatically,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose Spiders (23-12) meet Big Ten champion Iowa (26-9) Thursday in the NCAA tournament’s first round at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

“Actually, I wouldn’t say he’s improved. He’s gotten more and more of an opportunity to show how good he is.”

In Saturday’s A-10 semifinals against second-seeded Dayton, the sixth-seeded Spiders came back from a 15-point deficit with 16:43 left. It was tied at 59 with 1:39 remaining. Grace hit a 3-pointer that provided UR with the late-game edge it needed to win 68-64.

"Matt Grace can do no wrong," said Golden.

Grace then topped that in Sunday’s title game versus top-seeded Davidson. The Wildcats led 62-60 with 19 seconds left. The slender Grace made a power move to the basket, scored, was fouled, and converted the free throw to give the Spiders a 63-62 lead. They won 64-62.

"Mattie Grace. Big time. Mattie Grace. Incredible," Mooney said after the championship was won. “He’s tough. He has a great sense for the game.”