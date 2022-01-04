Spiders' Russ Huesman: 'I want to get this thing done. I want to get us on the right path here'

Word on the street was that Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson recently had interest in University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman as Demon Deacons defensive coordinator.
Huesman was Clawson’s defensive coordinator when Clawson was UR’s successful coach 2004-07, a tenure that set up the Spiders for unprecedented FCS achievement that included the 2008 national championship.
Entering his sixth year as Spiders coach, Huesman has a 24-25 record (17-19 CAA). None of his UR teams made the FCS playoffs, but the Spiders seemed to generate some momentum by winning their final four games this season to reach 6-5 (4-4 CAA).
Addressing speculation about the Wake Forest defensive coordinator’s job on Monday, Huesman said, “I’m going to be at the University of Richmond for the 2022 football season, no question about that. And excited. I think we’ve got a good team.”
The Spiders’ prospects brightened Monday when quarterback Reece Udinski, a record-setter while at VMI, transferred to Richmond following a season as a Maryland back-up. Huesman suggested a few more transfers may also be on the way to the Spiders roster, and recommitted early in the new year to moving UR back into CAA contention on a regular basis.
“I want to get this thing done. I want to get us on the right path here, for sure,” Huesman said. “I love it here. I want to be here. We’re going to do the best we can do to get ourselves a championship and in the playoffs.”
Richmond went to the playoffs in each of the three years prior to Huesman's arrival (2014-16), and won at least a game in each postseason trip.
The Clawson-Huesman connection began when Clawson was named UR’s head coach in 2004 and soon after hired Huesman, who had been on the Memphis staff for six years, as the Spiders’ DC.
Clawson was Villanova's offensive coordinator in 1996, when the Wildcats averaged 32 points, and 1997, when VU averaged 42. In explaining to The Times-Dispatch his choice of Huesman as DC, Clawson said, "Let's see," while thumbing through a Villanova media guide, "We scored 21 against William & Mary in '96, and 20 in '97."
Those were the only two years Huesman coordinated W&M's defense. A lasting impression was made on Clawson, who has led the Wake Forest program to national success.
Wake Forest is in the market for a defensive coordinator because Lyle Hemphill left Clawson’s staff to become safeties coach at Duke under new coach Mike Elko. There is a Richmond connection there, with Elko having worked as Clawson’s recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach at UR.
Other members of that first Clawson staff at Richmond in 2004: Jay Bateman (Hermitage High/Randolph-Macon), now North Carolina’s co-defensive coordinator, and Wayne Lineburg, now Wake Forest’s special-teams coordinator and tight ends coach.
Notes: UR recently had four former football players named to the Southern Conference’s 100th Anniversary team: receiver Walker Gillette (first team All-SoCon 1967, 1968, 1969), quarterback Buster O’Brien (SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1968-69), running back Earl "Buddy" Stoudt (All-America 1960, 1961), and linebacker Pat Kelly (first team All-SoCon 1971, 1972, 1973).
Richmond was full member of the Southern Conference from 1936 through 1976.
The Spiders begin spring ball on Feb. 26, and their spring game is scheduled for April 9.
