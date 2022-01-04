Spiders' Russ Huesman: 'I want to get this thing done. I want to get us on the right path here'

Word on the street was that Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson recently had interest in University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman as Demon Deacons defensive coordinator.

Huesman was Clawson’s defensive coordinator when Clawson was UR’s successful coach 2004-07, a tenure that set up the Spiders for unprecedented FCS achievement that included the 2008 national championship.

Entering his sixth year as Spiders coach, Huesman has a 24-25 record (17-19 CAA). None of his UR teams made the FCS playoffs, but the Spiders seemed to generate some momentum by winning their final four games this season to reach 6-5 (4-4 CAA).

Addressing speculation about the Wake Forest defensive coordinator’s job on Monday, Huesman said, “I’m going to be at the University of Richmond for the 2022 football season, no question about that. And excited. I think we’ve got a good team.”

The Spiders’ prospects brightened Monday when quarterback Reece Udinski, a record-setter while at VMI, transferred to Richmond following a season as a Maryland back-up. Huesman suggested a few more transfers may also be on the way to the Spiders roster, and recommitted early in the new year to moving UR back into CAA contention on a regular basis.