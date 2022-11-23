Spiders safety Aaron Banks goes by 'AB.' That could stand for 'Around Ball.'

William & Mary’s Malachi Imoh broke through Richmond’s defensive line and second wave of resistance last Saturday at Robins Stadium. Spiders safety Aaron Banks captured Imoh from the side.

Banks and Imoh rolled to the turf together at high speed. In a blink, Banks popped up with the football.

Imoh and the Tribe retained possession during their 37-26 win because the tailback’s elbow hit the ground before Banks swiped the ball, replays indicated.

Nevertheless, it was another example of Banks living up to his nickname, “AB,” which could stand for “Around Ball.”

Banks, a 5-foot-11 180-pounder from Sherando High in Stephens City, has a team-leading four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“I just think my teammates have put me in good position,” said Banks, a redshirt senior who was named second team All-CAA Tuesday. “Some of those interceptions, our Dlinemen are doing a good job of putting pressure on the quarterback, and in turn, that sets me up for success.

“I just rely on my teammates, knowing they’re going to do their jobs so I can do my job well.”

Richmond (8-3) continues its season in the opening round of the FCS playoffs Saturday against visiting Davidson (8-3), of the Pioneer Football League. Getting the ball away from the Wildcats’ triple-option offense will be high on the Spiders’ list of priorities.

Without possession, UR can’t do what it does best, which is signal pass plays into Reece Udinski, who ranks second nationally in completion percentage (73.9) and sixth in passing yards (3,152).

The Spiders completed the regular season second in turnover margin (plus-7) among CAA teams, behind Elon.

This will be UR’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

“It definitely means a lot. Finally, everything feels like it’s paying off,” said Banks, UR’s fourth-leading tackler.

Richmond’s defense has some re-establishing to do after allowing William & Mary to score the most points UR allowed this season. The Tribe rushed for 244 yards (5.8 per attempt) against a Spiders defense that was allowing 108 yards (3.7 per attempt).

“Our mindset is to come back to work and stay tight knit for everything,” said Banks. “So this week is definitely going to be a week of really tough preparation. We hold ourselves to a really high standard every week, but especially this week.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of weight on our shoulders. Play freely and we’ll be all right.”

The winner of the Davidson-at-Richmond game moves on to a second-round meeting with second-seeded Sacramento State (11-0) in Sacramento on Dec. 3. The Hornets captured their third straight Big Sky Conference title and have won 19 straight conference games.

NOTE: Richmond-Davidson was the last pairing revealed on Sunday's ESPNU NCAA selection show, heightening drama for the Spiders, who did not have an automatic bid.

"Pretty nerve racking," said UR coach Russ Huesman, who joined his team for an on-campus watch party. "My wife was sitting next to me and she just kept banging on me saying, 'Are we in? Are we getting in?'"

When they reunited Sunday night, Huesman asked his wife, Amy, how she felt during the selection show.

Responded Amy Huesman, per her husband: "I felt like throwing up the whole time."