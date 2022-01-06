 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spiders' Saturday game at Fordham postponed
After Wednesday’s activity, 13 of the 14 A-10 men’s basketball teams had league games rescheduled due to COVID issues in their programs or in their opponents’ programs. The University of Richmond was the exception.

It no longer is.

The Spiders were scheduled to play at Fordham on Saturday, and that game was postponed Thursday due to COVID protocols in the Rams program, with no date for a rescheduled meeting. Richmond’s next scheduled game is Tuesday against visiting George Mason, but the Patriots also will miss a Saturday game (vs. Saint Joseph’s) because the GMU program is experiencing COVID problems.

Fordham has played once since Dec. 12 because of COVID issues. The school on Tuesday announced a no-fans policy for all athletics events on campus.

UR redshirting freshman Malcolm Dread is in COVID protocols, according to the school. He and all other Spiders have been vaccinated, and many have received booster shots, according to coach Chris Mooney.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

