Spiders' scheduling approach likely to downshift a gear after this season's gauntlet

A year ago this week, Jacob Gilyard announced he would return to the University of Richmond for his “bonus” year, a fifth season allowed by the NCAA because of the pandemic. Then came Grant Golden (sixth year) and Nathan Cayo (fifth year) in early April, and Nick Sherod (sixth year) in early May.

That set up the Spiders with unprecedented experience, and the UR staff in response loaded up a 13-game nonconference schedule designed to give the veteran crew as many chances as could be reasonably arranged to prove its quality and elevate into consideration for an NCAA tournament at-large bid.

Illustrating the schedule's unusual composition in the quest for at-large glory, the Spiders on Nov. 20 played at Drake, located in Des Moines, Iowa. Sixteen days later, Richmond visited Northern Iowa, located in Cedar Falls, Iowa, about 125 miles from Des Moines.

UR went 9-4 in nonconference competition, with only six of those dates at the Robins Center.

“As it turned out, we had a good record [with] a great schedule," coach Chris Mooney said of those 13 games.

Of the Spiders’ 13 nonconference opponents, only four finished with losing records, and half of them are Power Five members: Maryland (15-17), N.C. State (11-21), ODU (13-19) and Bucknell (9-23).

UR beat Georgia State (18-11), an NCAA tournament team, and a pair of NIT participants, Northern Iowa (20-12) and Toledo (26-8). The Spiders also lost to two NIT teams, Utah State (18-16) and Mississippi State (18-16).

Richmond ended up winning the A-10 championship and beating Iowa in the NCAA tournament to finish 24-13. That magical March ride will be how this Spiders team is forever recalled. Look more closely at the bumpy regular season, during which UR went 10-8 in the A-10, and here’s some nitty-gritty:

Five best wins, according to the NCAA NET: Feb. 25 – UR 68, Saint Louis 66; Dec. 11 – UR 72, Toledo 69; Feb. 4 – UR 71, St. Bonaventure 61; Dec. 5 – UR 60, Northern Iowa 52; Dec. 1 – UR 73, Wofford 64.

Five worst losses, according to the NCAA NET: Dec. 30, Saint Joseph’s 83, UR 56; Feb. 9, George Mason 87, UR 84 (OT); Nov. 25, Maryland 86, UR 80; March 4, St. Bonaventure 72, UR 65; Nov. 20, Drake 73, UR 70.

Maryland, St. Bonaventure and Drake completed the regular season among the top 90 in the NET.

The argument could be made that the Spiders may have overscheduled in November and December, given the results. "No regrets because that was a really good [nonconference] schedule, and if a bounce here or there goes the other way ...” said Mooney. "We would like to have won all of them, and we were in position in each game to win."

He added that to have a shot at an NCAA tournament at-large bid as an A-10 member this season, that level of nonconference competition was required. Of 14 A-10 teams, six finished the NET’s top 100 (Davidson, VCU, Dayton, Saint Louis, Richmond, St. Bonaventure), and three were No. 226 or beyond (La Salle, George Washington, Duquesne).

And so we come to April, when nonconference schedules for next season begin to take shape. To make a list of opponents that’s fairly challenging to a particular team gets more difficult every year. Unlike last spring with Richmond, most programs are unclear about who will end up in their rotations because of the NCAA’s freedom-of-movement rules and the gushing transfer portal.

"Maybe some Ivy League teams, or most Ivy League teams, will be able to stay consistent with the guys they (sign)," said Mooney. "Every other conference, it’s just going to be remarkably different."

The A-10 will be almost certainly be improved, which may lessen the need for overly demanding nonconference schedules and excessive travel. Consistently successful Loyola Chicago joins in July. There are new coaches at league members Massachusetts (Frank Martin) and Rhode Island (Archie Miller), and both won big at previous stops. New coaches are coming at La Salle and George Washington.