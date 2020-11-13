Spiders seek answers to questions associated with Nick Sherod's absence

Sherod participated in 104 college games, with 87 starts. His leadership, experience and role in cohesion are irreplaceable on a team with four remaining senior starters. Sherod, who has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL, will be with the Spiders, picked first in the A-10 preseason poll, but only as a consultant.

“To get him back out there, just to see some things and talk to us will definitely help us out,” said UR guard Jacob Gilyard.

From a depth perspective, Richmond has one less established rotation player without Sherod.

Sherod, a 6-4 230-pounder, is 23, and benefited from four years of strength-and-conditioning in a college program. That strength and overall physical maturity helped Richmond guard inside.

Stepping into Sherod’s starting spot is 6-7, 215-pound sophomore Tyler Burton, who played 14 minutes per game last season.

“He’s really a talented player and I’ve said a number of times that he has a chance to be one of the best players that Richmond’s had,” Mooney said of Burton. “We’re very fortunate that he’s surrounded by such good, veteran players who have a really good sense for how to play, and how to get better.”