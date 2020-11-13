Spiders seek answers to questions associated with Nick Sherod's absence

The last time the University of Richmond played at the Robins Center, Nick Sherod changed the game in a few minutes. The Spiders and Davidson were tied at 55 on March 3 with eight minutes remaining. UR led 67-59 after Sherod hit three 3-pointers.
Sherod made five 3s in the second half and scored 17 of his 19 points in the final 10 minutes of the Spiders’ 80-63 win. Richmond lacks this lightning after Sherod suffered a knee injury in mid-October. He averaged 12.7 points and ranked 10th nationally in 3-point percentage (43.8) as a junior.
“It really impacts our team in a great way,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of Sherod’s second season-ending knee injury. He missed all but the first six games of the 2018-19 season, during which the Spiders went 13-20.
Through three-plus seasons, Sherod contributed in several capacities other than shooting, but 3-pointers became his primary offensive input. He scored 1,192 career points, 561 of them on 3s.
Sherod's shooting prowess cleared room for 6-foot-10 Grant Golden in the low post. Defenses hesitated to devote too much attention to Golden, who averaged 13.4 points last season and has 1,472 in his Richmond career.
“It’s going to be a team effort trying to fill that void, and I’m confident in us being able to do so,” Golden said of Sherod’s absence.
Sherod participated in 104 college games, with 87 starts. His leadership, experience and role in cohesion are irreplaceable on a team with four remaining senior starters. Sherod, who has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL, will be with the Spiders, picked first in the A-10 preseason poll, but only as a consultant.
“To get him back out there, just to see some things and talk to us will definitely help us out,” said UR guard Jacob Gilyard.
From a depth perspective, Richmond has one less established rotation player without Sherod.
Sherod, a 6-4 230-pounder, is 23, and benefited from four years of strength-and-conditioning in a college program. That strength and overall physical maturity helped Richmond guard inside.
Stepping into Sherod’s starting spot is 6-7, 215-pound sophomore Tyler Burton, who played 14 minutes per game last season.
“He’s really a talented player and I’ve said a number of times that he has a chance to be one of the best players that Richmond’s had,” Mooney said of Burton. “We’re very fortunate that he’s surrounded by such good, veteran players who have a really good sense for how to play, and how to get better.”
A newcomer who Mooney also sees involved in place of Sherod is 6-6 sophomore Connor Crabtree, a former Tulane starter who sat out at UR last season after surgeries to address a pair of hip issues (cartilage damage). Crabtree didn’t practice last season while recovering, and is gradually returning this fall.
“He’s a really versatile and talented player, with a really good feel for the game,” said Mooney. “So I think that he’ll have a chance to really contribute and be a really positive factor for us.”
