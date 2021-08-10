Spiders seek first FCS playoff bid under Russ Huesman: 'It’s time, we’ve got to do it.'

The University of Richmond’s football players reported to their opening preseason practice on Aug. 6 with whoops and various other forms of celebratory screams as they entered Robins Stadium. Based on the number of returning Spiders with substantial experience, there was reason to kick off camp with roaring enthusiasm.

This is a season to which UR has been building, the fifth for coach Russ Huesman, who counts 32 Spiders in their fourth, fifth or sixth years. That last group of six, sixth-year “super seniors” took advantage of the NCAA policy that allowed all fall sports student-athletes from 2020 to return for a “bonus” season because of the pandemic.

“It’s time. It’s time, we’ve got to do it,” said Huesman. “We’ve got a good enough team. We’ve got good, experienced players.”

The Spiders advanced to the FCS playoffs in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and won at least one postseason game each trip under coach Danny Rocco, who left UR for Delaware, which also belongs to CAA Football. Huesman was hired in December of 2016. The Spiders haven’t qualified for the playoffs during his tenure. Huesman brings a Richmond record of 18-20 into this season (13-15 CAA).