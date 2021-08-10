Spiders seek first FCS playoff bid under Russ Huesman: 'It’s time, we’ve got to do it.'

The University of Richmond’s football players reported to their opening preseason practice on Aug. 6 with whoops and various other forms of celebratory screams as they entered Robins Stadium. Based on the number of returning Spiders with substantial experience, there was reason to kick off camp with roaring enthusiasm.
This is a season to which UR has been building, the fifth for coach Russ Huesman, who counts 32 Spiders in their fourth, fifth or sixth years. That last group of six, sixth-year “super seniors” took advantage of the NCAA policy that allowed all fall sports student-athletes from 2020 to return for a “bonus” season because of the pandemic.
“It’s time. It’s time, we’ve got to do it,” said Huesman. “We’ve got a good enough team. We’ve got good, experienced players.”
The Spiders advanced to the FCS playoffs in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and won at least one postseason game each trip under coach Danny Rocco, who left UR for Delaware, which also belongs to CAA Football. Huesman was hired in December of 2016. The Spiders haven’t qualified for the playoffs during his tenure. Huesman brings a Richmond record of 18-20 into this season (13-15 CAA).
When Huesman, 61, was introduced as UR’s coach, the private school did not announce the length of the contract. Typically, new coaches receive five-year deals. Huesman, the Spiders’ former defensive coordinator, came from Chattanooga, his alma mater, where he coached for eight years. Huesman’s Mocs went 36-16 (25-5 in Southern Conference) during his last four years, and made the playoffs in each of his final three seasons.
Huesman said when he moved that he was seeking a new challenge. He faces one in the CAA, directing a relatively small private school that has an annual meeting against an elite FCS member, rival James Madison, and additional dates in a deep league with large state schools carrying broader program support.
To Huesman and the Spiders, this year's prospectus seems bright because of the large portion of physically mature veterans who require no acclimation period to top-tier FCS competition. Added to the returning group are several transfers: safety A.J. Smith (VMI), offensive lineman Jack Bowler (Holy Cross), receiver Jonathan Johnson (East Carolina), linebacker Prince Ekwughalu (Colgate), and punter Aaron Trusler (Australia). Huesman projects all of those as immediate contributors.
“We’re a good football team. We know we have really good players,” said redshirt junior running back Aaron Dykes. “So we just need to act like it and go win games, and play with confidence, and just make plays, knowing that we can.”
Twenty-four teams ordinarily qualify for the FCS playoffs, though only 16 went during the 2021 spring season, disrupted and shortened in the CAA by positive COVID tests and contact tracing. Richmond finished 3-1, with two wins over Elon and one over William & Mary, and a loss at JMU. Elon and W&M combined to go 2-7.
“We’ve got a huge chip on our shoulder, people still questioning how good we really are because of the four games we just played,” said Dykes. “So we’re ready to show everybody how good we really are.”
In the CAA preseason poll, Richmond was picked fourth behind top vote-getter JMU, Delaware and Villanova. JMU and Delaware play at UR this season, and the Spiders visit Villanova. Huesman recognizes this Richmond team as “probably as good as we’ve been” since he became Spiders coach.
“I think we’re ready to go,” said Dykes, UR’s top rusher in the spring season.
Richmond opens Sept. 4 against visiting Howard.
