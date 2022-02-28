Spiders seek to extinguish exasperating uncertainty, close home schedule on a steady roll

The University of Richmond has gone 9-3 in A-10 competition since starting 1-3. That sounds promising.

A 10-6 league mark and 19-10 overall record, however, are not where this team picked second in the A-10 preseason poll wanted to be.

The Spiders’ last three games illustrate that there’s still exasperating uncertainty associated with this group loaded with veterans directed by a coach in his 17th year, Chris Mooney.

They can struggle badly. That was clear in the second half of a 77-57 loss at VCU on Feb. 18. Richmond’s descent that night actually started with two minutes remaining in the first half. The Spiders led by 8 (28-20). The Rams took a 30-second timeout, tied it at 28 by the break, and outscored UR 49-29 thereafter.

“I think the biggest talk was that it was embarrassing. I think it was embarrassing on campus. It was embarrassing around the city of Richmond,” said Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard.

Summarized Mooney: “It was a bad half for us at VCU, at a time and place where it couldn’t happen.”

After the game, Mooney said he felt compelled to remind his players that “effort, aggressiveness, enthusiasm” are nonnegotiable.

The Spiders responded with a high grade in each of those three categories in their subsequent game. They were sharp overall in an 84-71 win at George Washington on Feb. 22. A more demanding test came last Friday against Saint Louis, which pounded Richmond inside on the way to a 43-33 halftime lead at the Robins Center.

And then came 20 minutes during which the Spiders showed they can be very good. UR held the Billikens (19-10, 10-6 A-10) to 23 second-half points and won 68-66.

“It was definitely big for us, to go out there and compete how we did. Our effort was great in the second half,” said Gilyard.

Season-long patches of inconsistency kept UR from reaching expectations. The Spiders defeated visiting Toledo (23-6). They were beaten 83-56 at the Robins Center by Saint Joseph’s (10-17). They experienced difficulty successfully closing in tight games. They effectively finished in others.

All-conference recognition seems likely for junior forward Tyler Burton (17 ppg), who's viewed as an NBA prospect. He scored 30 at Drake and 36 against St. Bonaventure.

“It’s fairly irrelevant where the defender is when he shoots. If he has an open shot or a covered shot, if he’s feeling the right way, or he does everything the right way, it’s often a make,” Mooney said of Burton.

In the Spiders' first four A-10 losses, Burton shot 25% (11-44). He is by no means the only Spider who has been up and down on the offensive end, and the most recent example of defensive slippage was Saint Louis' 43-point first half Friday.

Richmond has two games remaining, Tuesday night against visiting Dayton (20-9, 12-4 A-10) and Friday night at St. Bonaventure (19-7, 11-4 A-10), to put forth steady, inspired play before the A-10 tournament March 9-13 at Washington’s Capital One Arena.

Four losses in 13 nonconference games followed by that 1-3 A-10 start pretty much eliminated UR from NCAA tournament at-large consideration. A league championship is the only path to the Spiders' NCAA goal.

“You want to be playing your best basketball going into the (A-10) tournament, because that’s all that matters to us right now,” said Gilyard.

Note: The Richmond-Dayton game Tuesday night at the Robins Center begins at 6:30 p.m., and will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.