Spiders seemed in minority without padded helmet covers in August. Why not use them?

Watch University of Richmond August football practices. Then look at the same for many other colleges, NFL teams and high-school programs.

The Spiders seemed in the minority without padded helmet covers designed to reduce force and concussion risk.

UR coach Russ Huesman was asked about this after one of the Spiders’ first workouts, said the decision was unrelated to finances, and referred other questions to the school’s sports medicine personnel.

Chris Jones is UR’s associate athletic director for sports medicine and student-athlete welfare. He was the Spiders head football athletic trainer 2002 to 2018. Reached on Monday, he addressed questions.

“I think we’re still assessing whether they’re the best fit for us,” said Jones.

The NFL this year mandated that its teams for the first time wear Guardian Caps, padded helmets coverings, for all preseason practices between the start of training camp and the second preseason game for certain positions.

According to Jones, UR will make a determination on the padded helmet covers after NFL data becomes available.

“If it’s something that’s going to be in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we’re definitely going to do it,” Jones said. “Our approach on it was, we were maybe going to wait and see what the NFL data looks like this year from them actually using them in the field in a really controlled environment.

"That way we could make the best informed decision.”

Also, Jones suggested that there could be liability issues. Warranties provided by helmet manufacturers, different than the padded cover producers in many cases, advise not modifying helmets in any way.

According to the NFL when the league introduced the preseason mandate regarding padded helmet covers, “Based on testing conducted by NFL-NFLPA engineers, addition of Guardian Cap represents a 20% reduction in head impact severity if two players are wearing them.”

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said that in the past there was the constant sound of helmets hitting during preseason camp, even via incidental contact. "But with these Guardian Caps, what they'll do is they'll absorb some of the shock, and take a lot of the shock off the players' helmets, or heads," he said.

Jones said that at UR, discussions regarded the padded helmet covers have been ongoing for “several years,” and added that the school was most interested in following through on “evidence-based medicine ... There's different schools of thought about how effective they are.

"Obviously, it makes sense if you put something - padding - on a helmet, is that going to decrease some of the force where people make helmet-to-helmet contact?

"And then there's another school of thought that ... helmets have changed in shape, right? Helmets always used to be really circular. Now they're kind of more sleek in design," said Jones. "And so some of that thought is when helmets hit each other, that's going to be like a glancing blow.

"So the helmets are designed to minimize how much time they spend making contact with each other, based on the shape of the helmet. There's some concern with the soft helmet covers, does that affect the glancing blow?”

Guardian Caps cost from approximately $45 to $59 apiece. Many colleges and high schools have used the padded helmet covers at different times for different positions over the years, “but that data is probably not as uniform as this data we’re going to get from the NFL,” said Jones.

According to Jones, no parents of UR players have asked him about the Spiders not wearing the padded helmet covers. He said he has answered questions from Spiders.

“I think players have asked just, ‘What’s the science behind doing it?’ and so on and so forth,” said Jones. “We’ve certainly had those conversations."

Preseason is usually when football programs experienced their greatest number of concussions during a year because of the relatively heavy frequency of contact, and the amount of players involved in that contact.

Jones said he is interested in knowing if the padded helmet covers will reduce the number of concussions, and decrease the number of "sub-concussive blows," especially for interior linemen involved in frequent helmet-to-helmet contact.

Jones said UR has had a “pretty consistent” number of concussions in preseason over the years he’s been associated with the program. That number, which he chose not to reveal, applies to this year's preseason practice period, too, said Jones.

“I think our coaches are doing a great job in teaching technique. I think our equipment staff is doing a great job at getting the right helmet on every kid ... It’s a very individualized approach in terms of fitting everybody,” Jones said.