Spiders shook 'funk,' became renowned, unforgettable 13-loss team

The University of Richmond in its A-10 opener on Dec. 30 was beaten at home by Saint Joseph’s, which scored 72 in the first 31 minutes and rolled to an 83-56 win. The Hawks finished 5-13 in the league.

On March 17 in the NCAA tournament, the same Spiders downed Big Ten champion and fifth-seeded Iowa 67-63.

This may have been the oddest season in UR hoops history. A 13-loss team will be forever be recognized as among the school’s most unforgettable.

After getting drilled at home by Saint Joseph’s, the Spiders were 9-5, and dropped to 9-6 three days later with a defeat at Saint Louis. Loaded with experience and picked second in the A-10 preseason poll, Richmond was flopping.

Grant Golden, a Spiders forward, recently recalled a message his coach, Chris Mooney, emphasized and re-emphasized through Golden’s six seasons at UR.

“Something he always preaches to us is you can never feel sorry for yourself. Just feeling sorry for yourself is the worst thing that you can do in life,” Golden said. “Obviously there's a lot of highs and lows throughout your life, but during the lows, if you feel sorry for yourself, there's no way that you can pull yourself out of that funk and get through those times.

“So the biggest thing for him is making sure that you never feel sorry for yourself so that you can always pull yourself through those times no matter how low they get.”

Richmond shook the funk. The Spiders went into the A-10 tournament seeded sixth, won four games in four days to earn a championship (beating three opponents the Spiders lost to during the regular season), and then in the NCAAs ousted Iowa before being eliminated Saturday night by Providence 79-51.

The lyrics of the anthem to which the Spiders marched in March seemed to have been written by VCU coach Mike Rhoades, who said after UR beat the Rams in the A-10 quarterfinals:

"People play with urgency this time of year, for sure, and older guys play with urgency maybe even more.”

UR (24-13) distinguished itself late in part because of players’ maturity. The Spiders had two rotation members in their sixth years and two more in their fifth years. They returned following graduation.

“We have kind of been able to stay old with the same guys,” Mooney said.

Their resilience grew, believes the coach, during last season (14-9), when three COVID-related interruptions prohibited development of rhythm and the Spiders were generally viewed as disappointments.

“We had pauses and testing and quarantining, and we had a couple of our players quarantine for over 40 days and were never sick,” said Mooney. “And then for those guys to kind of double down on Richmond (was) really special.”

With that chapter closed, the next is a mystery. Postgraduate players Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod are gone. As for 6-foot-9 Matt Grace, 6-5 Andre Gustavson, and 6-9 Sal Koureissi, they are seniors each with a season of eligibility remaining because of NCAA standards modified in response to COVID.

Grace and Gustavson, key players, said during the season they would not make decisions until the Spiders were done playing.

Who might transfer out of Richmond, and who might transfer in? Reformation season has begun.

“I feel like we try to not bring guys in who are going to have a lot of issues,” said Mooney, who completed his 17th season. “We have a tremendous school with 3,000 students. It would be hard to be a jerk at Richmond during the course of your day. There would be a lot of people who would notice that.

“At this point, there would be a lot of people who would report that to me, but I think (the culture is) built on trust. I really trust our guys because we've tried to recruit the very best we can get in terms of character, and then I do trust them.”