Spiders shoot for bizarre three-game sweep over Elon in 2021

The third time playing the same opponent three times in a calendar year could be the charm for the University of Richmond as it shoots for a bizarre sweep.
The No. 22 Spiders (2-2, 0-1 CAA) face visiting Elon (1-3, 0-1 CAA) Saturday afternoon, and these programs met twice during the pandemic-caused, often interrupted, partially rescheduled and ultimately reduced season held during the spring semester. UR defeated the Phoenix 38-14 on March 13 in Elon, N.C., and repeated the feat by winning 31-17 on March 27 at Robins Stadium.
Twice before in Richmond football history, which kicked off in 1881, UR faced the same opponent three times in the same year. In 1905, Richmond tied William & Mary 0-0 on Oct. 11, lost to W&M 4-0 on Oct. 18 as part of a two-games-in-one day extravaganza for UR (beat the Virginia Boat Club 13-5), and then topped W&M 23-4 on Nov. 8.
Richmond met Hampden-Sydney three times in 1916, with one victory, one tie, and one loss during a seven-game fall stretch.
Elon coach Tony Trisciani noted a preparation shortcut available for both teams as the Phoenix and Spiders prepped for this third meeting of 2021. The cards carrying instructions to scout-team members who simulate opponents’ offensive and defensive tendencies could be reused from seven months ago.
“It is a little easier to predict what you might see,” said Trisciani.
While each team has lost two straight games, the Spiders will report to sold-out Robins Stadium on Family Weekend having built confidence in their most recent defeat, a 21-10 win by Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
“I don’t think the team is happy with losing, but I think it made us hungrier in terms of we see how elite we can be when we play well on both sides of the ball and we’re focused,” said UR safety A.J. Smith.
Richmond had back-up Beau English at quarterback for all but two snaps against the Hokies. The law-school student came in for Joe Mancuso, a sixth-year player and three-year starter who broke his right index finger when tackled after a 29-yard run.
“[English] was efficient. Beau is accurate. Didn’t make mistakes,” said UR coach Russ Huesman, who expects Mancuso (surgery, screw inserted) to be unavailable at least a few more weeks.
Huesman's goal: “We’ve got to figure out ways to get more explosive plays. We’re not very explosive offensively. We do run the ball pretty good, but we’ve got to generate some more big plays.”
The quarterback development on the Elon front since these teams last saw one another is the presence of Davis Cheek, a four-year starter who Huesman selected as his CAA offensive preseason player of the year. Cheek was among several Elon players who did not face Richmond in the spring because of injuries or COVID-19 reasons.
“He makes a huge, huge difference in that football team,” Huesman said of Cheek. “We’ve already instructed our team, ‘What happened in the spring, it’s going to be a different Elon football team, guaranteed.’”
Cheek, second in program history in career passing yards, threw for a career-high 384 yards in last Saturday’s 34-31 loss to visiting William & Mary.
“There was more good than bad, but there was just enough bad to lose by 3,” said Trisciani.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor