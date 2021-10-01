Spiders shoot for bizarre three-game sweep over Elon in 2021

While each team has lost two straight games, the Spiders will report to sold-out Robins Stadium on Family Weekend having built confidence in their most recent defeat, a 21-10 win by Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

“I don’t think the team is happy with losing, but I think it made us hungrier in terms of we see how elite we can be when we play well on both sides of the ball and we’re focused,” said UR safety A.J. Smith.

Richmond had back-up Beau English at quarterback for all but two snaps against the Hokies. The law-school student came in for Joe Mancuso, a sixth-year player and three-year starter who broke his right index finger when tackled after a 29-yard run.

“[English] was efficient. Beau is accurate. Didn’t make mistakes,” said UR coach Russ Huesman, who expects Mancuso (surgery, screw inserted) to be unavailable at least a few more weeks.

Huesman's goal: “We’ve got to figure out ways to get more explosive plays. We’re not very explosive offensively. We do run the ball pretty good, but we’ve got to generate some more big plays.”