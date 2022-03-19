Spiders shoot for Sweet 16, which Jacob Gilyard sees as 'everything you dream of as a kid'

BUFFALO – The University of Richmond on Saturday reaches once again for its hoops high-water mark.

The Spiders (24-12) meet Providence (26-5) in an NCAA tournament game that determines a Sweet-16 qualifier. Richmond previously advanced to the Sweet 16 in 1988 and 2011.

“To get an opportunity to go to the Sweet 16 is everything you dream of as a kid,” said UR guard Jacob Gilyard. “That’s kind of why you want to go play college basketball, for this reason.”

This Richmond team resembles its predecessors that made the Sweet 16, from an experience perspective. In 1988, coach Dick Tarrant's Spiders won the CAA championship and then defeated Indiana and Georgia Tech in the NCAAs behind senior starters Peter Woolfolk, Steve Kratzer and Rodney Rice, along with sophomores Ken Atkinson and Scott Stapleton.

That team lost to Temple in the Sweet 16.

Coach Chris Mooney's 2011 Spiders started four seniors – Kevin Anderson, Justin Harper, Dan Geriot and Kevin Smith – along with sophomore Darien Brothers. They won the A-10 championship and eliminated Vanderbilt and Morehead State in the NCAAs before losing to Kansas in the Sweet 16.

This season’s Spiders start fifth-year seniors Gilyard and Nathan Cayo, sixth-year senior Grant Golden, senior Andre Gustavson, and junior Tyler Burton.

“You can see the synergy and chemistry that they have because they’ve played together for so long,” said Providence coach Ed Cooley.

The Friars, also an experienced group, bring superior credentials to KeyBank Center for the 6:10 meeting (TNT): a Big East regular-season title, a national ranking (No. 13), and a No. 4 seed.

“You don't have to beat somebody two times, nine times, four times, whatever it is,” said Gilyard. “You just have to beat them once, so we go in with that mindset. These 40 minutes are all we're worried about, and that's what we're going to do, give it 100% in those 40 minutes.

“In the A-10, we have a target on our back with so many older guys, people have scouted us for so long and understand what we do. When we're here (in the NCAAs), I don't think we're the people that, or the team that, people are gunning for. We're on the opposite end of that.”

At these neutral sites, the underdog typically picks up the crowd along the way, and the Spiders, a No. 12 seed, did in their 67-63 win over fifth-seeded Iowa Saturday. Additionally, when higher seeds are involved in tight games down the stretch, they seem to feel more of the win-or-go-home pressure.

If Richmond and Providence had met on a neutral court in November, it would probably have been projected as a fairly even contest. During Mooney’s 17-year tenure, his teams are 15-23 against ranked opposition, which over the years has often brought out the best in the Spiders.

“To have that opportunity to be one of only 16 teams remaining, it's just such a stamp of approval, or stamp of establishment, if you can accomplish something like that,” Mooney said. “Being here is one step. Obviously, (the Sweet 16) is another step. It just marks your program, I think, as one of the very relevant programs in the country.”