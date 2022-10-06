Spiders shot for 'classic look' when designing A-10 hoops championship rings

Members of the University of Richmond’s 2022 A-10 men’s basketball title team will not see their championship rings until presented on Nov. 11, when the Spiders meet Northern Iowa at the Robins Center.

They already know what the rings look like because they provided input on the design, a simple, traditional appearance meant to stand the test of time.

Design suggestions came “from Coach (Chris) Mooney and the staff, and also all the players involved, especially the older guys,” said Mark McGonigal, the program’s director of basketball operations and recruiting, who closely worked with the rings’ manufacturer, Jostens. “Everybody had a voice in the process.”

According to McGonigal, team members wanted the ring design in some way to reflect the season’s culminating experience, the four A-10 tournament wins to capture the league championship, and the victory over Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

So distinguishing features of the rings are etched on the interior: scores of each of the four A-10 tournament games – 64-59 over Rhode Island, 75-64 over VCU, 68-64 over Dayton, and 64-62 over Davidson - and the score of the win over Iowa (67-63).

That five-game streak largely defined the 2021-22 Spiders, who finished 24-13, 10-8 in the A-10.

Those scores “will immediately bring up the incredible memories that we have from that run we went on,” said McGonigal, a former Spiders player who has been on Mooney’s staff since 2016.

Players and coaches focused on how the design would initially appear, but also how it would hold up through the years and decades, McGonigal said. They aimed for a “classic look,” he added.

Last season’s Spiders included Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nick Sherod and Nathan Cayo, who were in their final years of NCAA eligibility, as well as senior walk-ons. Two members of the team transferred from UR, guard Isaiah Wilson (Winthrop) and forward Sal Koureissi (Radford). Three assistant coaches moved to other assistant jobs, Rob Jones (Liberty), Maurice Joseph (Butler) and Kevin Hovde (Florida).

“We’ll make it as special as we can in terms of getting those rings to them,” said McGonigal.

Sherod remains in Richmond and is expected to receive his ring on Nov. 11, when returning players do.

McGonigal said that there are approximately 40 championship rings. Apart from team members, coaches and basketball support staff, rings will go to administrators and “members of the Richmond basketball family that really helped us along the road to win the A-10 and get to the NCAA tournament,” said McGonigal.

The A-10 provides its champions with a subsidy to purchase championship rings, and schools can supplement that if desired, according to McGonigal. He said he was unsure of the rings’ overall cost.

“Our athletic administration, the athletic department, was extremely generous in helping us get these rings,” he said.

Also on Nov. 11, when Northern Iowa visits the Robins Center, the Spiders will unveil their 2022 A-10 championship and 2022 NCAA tournament banners in a pregame ceremony.