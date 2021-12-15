Spiders sign two locals, Patrick Henry DE Camden Byrd, Glen Allen LB Zach Chambers

University of Richmond football coach Russ Huesman watched Patrick Henry High School defensive end Camden Byrd run down a ball-carrying receiver on the opposite side of the field this season. That made an impression.
“The dude can run,” said Huesman. “And he plays with a great motor.”
Byrd, who’s 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, and 6-2, 220-pound Glen Allen High School linebacker Zach Chambers highlight a class of five players UR announced Wednesday, the first time high-school seniors could sign National Letters of Intent.
Huesman said he believes Byrd, who also played some tight end for Patrick Henry, can be a tremendous pass-rusher as a Spider.
As for Chambers, Huesman said, “he kind of fits our mold for an inside linebacker.”
Huesman, heading into his sixth season at UR, recognized high-school football in the Richmond area as “excellent. We signed two, and I would anticipate maybe a couple more out of the Richmond area in the February signing date … Obviously, you can’t get everybody that you want out of here, but we offered more. Sometimes you get them. Sometimes you don’t get them.
“I think it was a good year in Richmond for high-school football, and it normally is. If we could get them all, you could probably sign a whole class [from the Richmond area], for sure. Obviously, we can’t get them all, but we try hard.
“We got two good ones, though. Thrilled with these two.”
This group of incoming players is distinguished by being “position-specific in where we needed,” said Huesman.
High-school players next can sign on February’s first Wednesday, and Huesman projected that the Spiders will sign approximately six more players at that time. Also, there will be transfers coming in, based on position needs, according to Huesman. He chose not to identify those positions when asked Wednesday.
“When they show up, then I’ll tell you that was a priority,” he said.
Because of the popularity of the transfer portal among players, “I think the whole thing is difficult right now,” said Huesman. “Everybody kind of adapts. But I truly believe the high-school kids now are the ones that are getting beat up by this. There’s less players being taken just because of the transfer stuff.
“In certain ways, I think some high-school kids will be left out as far as being recruited on the scholarship level. I think a lot of [schools] are going the transfer route, maybe passing on some really good high-school kids. I don’t want to get to that point, but I’m not going to be the guy that says ‘I hate the transfer portal’ and then signs three or four out of it. So you can’t do that.”
Richmond Spiders signing class
Player Pos. Hometown Ht. Wt.
D’Angelo Stocker DB Malvern, Pa. 5-10 165
Zach Chambers LB Glen Allen (Glen Allen High) 6-2 220
Trey Gray OL Nashville, Tenn. 6-4 300
Camden Byrd DL Ashland (Patrick Henry High) 6-3 225
Aiden Mack TE Wyomissing, Pa. 6-4 215
