Spiders sign two locals, Patrick Henry DE Camden Byrd, Glen Allen LB Zach Chambers

“We got two good ones, though. Thrilled with these two.”

This group of incoming players is distinguished by being “position-specific in where we needed,” said Huesman.

High-school players next can sign on February’s first Wednesday, and Huesman projected that the Spiders will sign approximately six more players at that time. Also, there will be transfers coming in, based on position needs, according to Huesman. He chose not to identify those positions when asked Wednesday.

“When they show up, then I’ll tell you that was a priority,” he said.

Because of the popularity of the transfer portal among players, “I think the whole thing is difficult right now,” said Huesman. “Everybody kind of adapts. But I truly believe the high-school kids now are the ones that are getting beat up by this. There’s less players being taken just because of the transfer stuff.