Spiders snuff out Davidson 41-0 in opening round of FCS playoffs

Davidson's up-the-middle run on its first play gained nine yards.

Highly encouraging was this opening act for a triple-option team facing the University of Richmond on the road in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The Spiders soon after closed down the Wildcats’ rushing game while assuming a quick lead. Those developments put Davidson in a disadvantageous position – the Wildcats came in averaging 7.1 completions per game - and were not unexpected.

Richmond belongs to CAA Football, whose members offer the FCS maximum 63 scholarships. Davidson is affiliated with the nonscholarship Pioneer Football League, whose teams offer financial-aid packages. The Wildcats were the only nonscholarship team in the 24-team FCS field.

Richmond rolled 41-0. Davidson came in as the leading rushing team in the FCS (350.5 ypg) and was held to 83 in the first half (123 total). The Spiders (9-3) led 27-0 at halftime and 34-0 after their first third-quarter possession. Davidson (8-4) was averaging 34.8 points.

"Just a good day all across the board," said UR coach Russ Huesman.

Richmond advances to a second-round meeting with second-seeded Sacramento State (11-0) on Saturday at 5 p.m. (EST) in Sacramento. The Hornets, who earned a first-round bye, captured their third straight Big Sky Conference title and have won 19 straight conference games.

UR’s Reece Udinski in the first half completed 25 of 28 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. One incompletion was deflected at the line of scrimmage by Davidson end Jonathan Hammond. Tailback Aaron Dykes let a Udinski pass sail by him at the sideline for a clock-stopping incompletion as the Spiders saved time on a drive late in the first half that netted a 46-yard field goal from Jake Larson.

Udinski finished 28-31 for 246 yards and two TDs before being replaced with 3:08 left in the third quarter by redshirt freshman Kyle Wickersham.

"We just wanted to stay ahead of the chains and that comes with taking completions and taking what the defense was giving us," said Udinski, whose only "true" incompletion was an overthrow on a rollout to Jakob Herres in the second quarter.

From the start, it was evident that Richmond had superior athletes as it isolated receivers – often Jasiah Williams and Nick DeGennaro – with Wildcats coverage men on the perimeter. UR got rolling by gaining after-the-catch yardage in these one-on-one situations.

"It was exactly what we expected," Scott Abell, the Davidson coach and former Washington and Lee coach, said of UR's offensive approach. "And the game plan was certainly make them work and drive the field, not to give up the home-run hits, and I think our defense did that, to be honest, early on.

"The difference was we couldn't do the same. If we could have put some of our traditional drives together .... and churned up some clock, now you're in the second quarter maybe 10-7. "

Milan Howard led Richmond rushers with 73 yards and two TDs on 12 carries and six Spiders receivers had three or more catches.

"Our defense got tired early," said Abell.

Huesman projected that it might take the Spiders’ defense a series or two to get accustomed to the speed with which Davidson runs its option. It did not. The Spiders regularly put the Wildcats offense in third-and-long situations, most unfavorable setups for a triple-option team that rarely passes.

"It was definitely important that everyone did their assignment on first and second down, keep (the Wildcats) pinned," said UR linebacker Tristan Wheeler.

Down 17-0 with 9:41 left in the second quarter, Davidson was forced to leave its offensive identity. The Wildcats passed a bit more often, with very limited success. Richmond’s defense adjusted.

The Spiders made their first postseason appearance since 2016. Davidson played in the last two FCS tournaments, losing at Kennesaw State 48-21 last fall, and 49-14 at Jacksonville State in the spring of 2021.