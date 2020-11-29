Spiders stand up to No. 10 Kentucky, win 76-64

With five minutes left, Kentucky trailed by 10 and went at 6-foot-9 Richmond reserve Sal Koureissi. He blocked one shot. UK regained possession and challenged Koureissi a second time. He stopped that shot and then went to the deck to cause a held ball (UR possession).

Richmond is now 14-22 against Top 25 teams under coach Chris Mooney, and 2-9 against Top 10 opposition. UR last defeated a Top 10 team early during the 2010-11 season, beating No. 10 Purdue 65-54 in the Chicago Invitational Challenge. This is the Spiders' first road win over a Top 10 team (they won 69-68 at No. 12 Kansas in 2004).

In the first meeting of these programs, Richmond established the pace it wanted by consistently denying Kentucky’s drive for transition offense. It quickly settled into a half-court game, and an impressive confrontation between two quality veteran big men: 6-10 Golden and 7-0 Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr.

Sarr, the offensive concentration point for UK, scored 14 in the first half, when the Wildcats went to the free-throw line 17 times (10 hits) compared to UR’s six opportunities.