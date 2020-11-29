Spiders stand up to No. 10 Kentucky, win 76-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Nathan Cayo threw down a dunk in traffic with 1:24 left as Richmond's bench erupted, an enduring image that reflected the game's form. The Spiders had no intention of backing down in this hallowed hall, Rupp Arena, against the most blue of of college hoopdom's bluebloods, Kentucky, on Sunday afternoon.
Cayo and Richmond stood up to the physicality the No. 10 Wildcats hoped would overwhelm the Spiders. Richmond did the overwhelming, pulling away in the final 10 minutes for a 76-64 win that will almost certainly push UR into national polls.
Foul trouble and errant 3-point shooting could have capsized Richmond's upset bid. With defensive toughness, the Spiders overcame those issues to pull off one the biggest victories in program history, despite getting outrebounded 54-30 and giving up 21 offensive rebounds.
With four senior starters, UR (2-0) authoritatively shut down the young Wildcats (1-1), whose offensive emphasis was basically try to shove it down Richmond's throat. Didn't work. UK shot 36% and missed all 10 3-point attempts.
Spiders big man Grant Golden (13 points) weaved his way to the end despite foul problems (as did point guard Jacob Gilyard), and Richmond more often than not had answers at the rim for Kentucky's assault.
Cayo and guard Blake Francis each score 18 for Richmond.
With five minutes left, Kentucky trailed by 10 and went at 6-foot-9 Richmond reserve Sal Koureissi. He blocked one shot. UK regained possession and challenged Koureissi a second time. He stopped that shot and then went to the deck to cause a held ball (UR possession).
Richmond is now 14-22 against Top 25 teams under coach Chris Mooney, and 2-9 against Top 10 opposition. UR last defeated a Top 10 team early during the 2010-11 season, beating No. 10 Purdue 65-54 in the Chicago Invitational Challenge. This is the Spiders' first road win over a Top 10 team (they won 69-68 at No. 12 Kansas in 2004).
In the first meeting of these programs, Richmond established the pace it wanted by consistently denying Kentucky’s drive for transition offense. It quickly settled into a half-court game, and an impressive confrontation between two quality veteran big men: 6-10 Golden and 7-0 Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr.
Sarr, the offensive concentration point for UK, scored 14 in the first half, when the Wildcats went to the free-throw line 17 times (10 hits) compared to UR’s six opportunities.
Kentucky led 32-28 at halftime, and the Spiders had to be thinking, “It sure would be nice to have Nick Sherod here.” Sherod, UR’s best 3-point shooter and among the nation’s leaders last season (43.8%), suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. The Spiders missed 10 of 12 3-point attempts in the opening half.
They came back to hit a couple of 3s to stretch the lead to 58-46 with 7:48 left, and maturely handled matters thereafter.
Richmond defended about as well as could be expected given the UK height advantage, particularly in the backcourt against the 5-9 Gilyard and 6-0 Blake Francis.
Rupp Arena, a 20,500-seat facility with eight national-championship banners, held a maximum of 3,075 fans, or 15% of capacity, because of the pandemic.
NEXT: The Spiders visit Charleston (1-1) Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Cougars were picked to finish sixth among 10 in the CAA and were beaten by 19 at North Carolina before throttling Division II Limestone. UR beat Charleston 78-71 at the Robins Center last season. Richmond’s home-opener is Saturday vs. Furman, though fans at this point are not permitted at the Robins Center.
