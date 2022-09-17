Spiders start fast, overwhelm Mountain Hawks 30-6 behind Reece Udinski's passing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Get sacks? Richmond did. Generate a big play or two? Richmond did. Gain confidence heading into league competition? Richmond did.

The Spiders took care of the priority items on their checklist in winning 30-6 at Lehigh Saturday afternoon.

Richmond (2-1) starts CAA Football play against Stony Brook at Robins Stadium next Saturday at 2 p.m., after convincing defeats of FCS members Saint Francis (31-21) and Lehigh, and a season-opening 34-17 defeat at Virginia.

Reece Udinski, the VMI graduate in his first and only season as a Spider, ignited UR by completing his first 17 attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Udinski’s first incompletion came with 5:46 left in the first half, during which the Spiders mostly hit the Mountain Hawks with short completions.

The exception was a 46-yard Udinski pass to graduate student Leroy Henley, who finished with eight receptions for a career-high 110 yards. That moved Richmond in position for a two-yard TD run by Aaron Dykes that made it 20-0 with 11:03 left in the second quarter. Dykes scored an earlier TD on an 18-yard pass from Udinski, who hit Henley for a 13-yard score to close the Spiders’ opening drive.

Udinski finished with 35 completions in 42 attempts for 351 yards and two TDs at Lehigh (1-2), which was picked fifth among seven in the Patriot League preseason poll.

Richmond had one sack in its first two games, and that didn’t involve a member of the young and inexperienced defensive line. Production of more pressure on the quarterback was a Spiders’ goal heading to Lehigh, and before halftime, UR defensive linemen Ray Eldridge, Marlem Louis and James Madison transfer Matei Fitz each had one sack. Pressure by defensive end Jeremiah Grant caused a fourth-quarter Lehigh turnover.

The Spiders staff was also interested in springing big plays at Lehigh after a very limited number of them through the season’s first two games. In addition to the 46-yard completion to Henley, Richmond made a big play with a 23-yard TD pass from tailback Savon Smith, after receiving a lateral from Udinski, to tight end Connor Deveney late in the third quarter to make it 27-6.

Udinski, a VMI record-holder who spent last season as a back-up at Maryland, in the first half completed 19 of 23 for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Two Spiders who reside in the northeast Pennsylvania area in which UR played had memorable days. Redshirt junior linebacker Tristan Wheeler, who’s from Bethlehem, finished with two tackles for losses. Richmond’s Jakob Heres, a VMI graduate from Easton, Pa., made six receptions for 70 yards.