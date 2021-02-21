Spiders start strong, can't keep pace with No. 2 Tar Heels

Richmond senior Jack Rusbuldt (Collegiate) made 19 saves, the second-most in program history.

"He was outstanding. He just continues to be a rock for us defensively," said Richards. "The guys have just so much confidence in him. That allows us to play with a lot of confidence defensively in front of him."

The Spiders opened last weekend with an 8-7 overtime loss to No. 10 Loyola. Against UNC, Richmond scored three goals in the opening 10 minutes, to take a 3-2 lead. The Tar Heels responded by scoring six of the next seven goals to lead 8-4 at halftime.

"We just didn't finish our chances," said Rusbuldt.

Richmond cut UNC's lead to 9-7, but the Tar Heels scored the next three goals to lead 12-7 early in the fourth quarter.

"I thought defensively, we opened the door for them a few times and gave them a couple of opportunities, and as talented as they are, you can't give them opportunities," said Richards. "They capitalized on their opportunities and we didn't quite as much."

This is Richmond’s first 0-2 since its inaugural season of 2014, during which the Spiders went 0-5 on the way to a 6-11 finish.