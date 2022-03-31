Spiders starter Andre Gustavson returning for fifth season, has played in 108 UR games

Guard Andre Gustavson will return to the University of Richmond program for a fifth season.

"Richmond is home," Gustavson, who spends about nine months a year in Richmond and three at his residence in Helsinki, Finland, said Thursday.

Gustavson, a starter on this year’s A-10 championship team, averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. His primary contribution is as UR’s premier backcourt defender.

"He's an elite defender. He can guard everybody. Not only can he defend and keep his body in front, but he comes up with steals. He pokes the ball away. He makes it hard for a scorer to get the ball if he doesn't have it yet," UR coach Chris Mooney said.

Gustavson missed this season's first month as he recovered from offseason surgeries to his hips. He came off the bench in limited minutes during games from mid-December to mid-January, and then moved into the starting lineup.

"He has made a big difference," Mooney said in February. "[He's] somebody who can [also] really help us offensively because of how hard he does everything. You have to react so much to every cut that he makes, every movement that he makes."

Gustavson’s fifth year was made possible by the NCAA’s adjustment of eligibility during the pandemic. All winter-sports athletes from 2020-21 are eligible to return for a “bonus” season, if invited by the school and interested in coming back.

Gustavson said, "transferring was never in my consideration, so it was either start my professional career or stay here."

The 6-foot-5 Gustavson, who graduates from UR's business school this spring, has become a crowd favorite at the Robins Center because of his tenacity. He has started 46 games for Richmond, and played in 108, during his career.

"We did a great thing this season and I thought it was the best thing for me to try to come back and do it again, give it a shot," said Gustavson, who fluently speaks English, Russian and Finnish, and also speaks some Swedish and Spanish.

Gustavson was one of three fourth-year seniors on UR’s A-10 title team. One, 6-9 reserve Sal Koureissi, chose to enter the transfer portal. The third, 6-9 Matt Grace, has not announced whether he’ll return to the Spiders, who went 24-13 and defeated Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

From that team, UR lost 6-10 Grant Golden, 6-4 Nick Sherod, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard and 6-7 Nathan Cayo. All have exhausted NCAA eligibility.