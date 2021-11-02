Spiders steer into homecoming, against Towson, with needed wind in offensive sails

Mancuso a sixth-year senior and three-year starter, was in his second game back after breaking his right index finger at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25.

"Joe going down hurt a little bit. It kind of threw us off our rhythm," said Dykes. "We had to establish that chemistry back. I think last week, we played to the way we knew we could all year, and now we continue to do that and build on that.”

Mancuso is Richmond’s third-leading rusher and has passed for 1,155 yards and 10 TDs in five games. Mancuso, a 6-4 215-pounder, played in a sixth game, at Virginia Tech, but was injured on the Spiders’ second snap.

“They’ve got their quarterback back now and to be honest, they might be the most dangerous team in the league now that they’ve got all of the pieces back in place. Bad time for us to have to go down there and play them,” said Ambrose. “When [Mancuso] walks out on the field, the other 10 guys believe they’re going to be successful.

“When the quarterback’s confident, your offense is confident and then the defense is confident. When you’re confident, you play better. He’s added a ton to an already talented football team. He’s a pain, but we’re going to try to contain him.”