Spiders steer into homecoming, against Towson, with needed wind in offensive sails

Out of last Saturday’s rain and mist in Durham, N.H., the University of Richmond offense emerged from a slump.
The Spiders averaged 8.5 points in the four games leading up to the trip to New Hampshire, and then faced weather conditions that worked against productivity. Nevertheless, Richmond won 35-21, scoring its most points since a 38-14, season-opening win over Howard.
The difference was UR’s ability to generate gains of 20 or more yards, a problem area through the five-game losing streak the Spiders (3-5, 1-4 CAA) carried to UNH. Richmond’s triple-threat tailback, Aaron Dykes, struck the Wildcats as a runner (nine carries for 34 yards), but mostly as a receiver. Dykes, a junior from Knoxville, Tenn., caught scoring passes of 58 and 28 yards.
“We just focused on getting back to fundamentals and basics,” said Dykes, a 5-foot-11 202-pounder. “If you look at the film from some of the previous games, we didn’t put many points up, but we left a lot of points out there, maybe being a step late somewhere on a block, or on a route. Last week in practice, we focused on that a lot.”
In addition to his running and receiving, Dykes averages 27 yards on kick returns.
Dykes’ contributions at New Hampshire notwithstanding, the offensive ignition switch was thrown by quarterback Joe Mancuso (19-26, 291 yards, three TDs, 44 rush yards) believes Towson coach Rob Ambrose, whose Tigers (4-4, 3-2 CAA) visit Robins Stadium Saturday on UR’s homecoming weekend.
Mancuso a sixth-year senior and three-year starter, was in his second game back after breaking his right index finger at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25.
"Joe going down hurt a little bit. It kind of threw us off our rhythm," said Dykes. "We had to establish that chemistry back. I think last week, we played to the way we knew we could all year, and now we continue to do that and build on that.”
Mancuso is Richmond’s third-leading rusher and has passed for 1,155 yards and 10 TDs in five games. Mancuso, a 6-4 215-pounder, played in a sixth game, at Virginia Tech, but was injured on the Spiders’ second snap.
“They’ve got their quarterback back now and to be honest, they might be the most dangerous team in the league now that they’ve got all of the pieces back in place. Bad time for us to have to go down there and play them,” said Ambrose. “When [Mancuso] walks out on the field, the other 10 guys believe they’re going to be successful.
“When the quarterback’s confident, your offense is confident and then the defense is confident. When you’re confident, you play better. He’s added a ton to an already talented football team. He’s a pain, but we’re going to try to contain him.”
Richmond’s elevated offensive output at New Hampshire came despite three turnovers (two lost fumbles and an interception). A UR snap over the punter’s head and three Spiders’ penalties that extended UNH drives also put Richmond in tough situations that were overcome, noted coach Russ Huesman. The Spiders scored 18 in the fourth quarter.
“It was pretty cool to see because the conditions weren’t great and I think our guys responded,” said Huesman. “We’ve lost some tough ones this year but they’re hanging with us. Our kids are still with us. They want to win.”
