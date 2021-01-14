Spiders stretching winter conditioning into 'unconventional' spring season

Stretch. A lot. Because it is mid-January, not mid-July.

That's imperative and quite different than the usual physical preparation for the start of preseason football practice, as recognized by University of Richmond defensive lineman Kobie Turner.

“You don’t want to pull anything,” said Turner, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound redshirt junior from Clifton, one of the Spiders’ five captains. “You’ve got to make sure you stay active. You never want to go out there cold. You can get hurt that way.”

What the Spiders are currently doing – conditioning and lifting weights in small groups as they get ready for preseason team work – is typically done in the summer's hottest months. Not this year.

Richmond and other CAA teams, along with almost all FCS programs nationally, did not play in the fall because of the pandemic. The Spiders recently returned to campus from mid-semester break and they’re getting ready for an unprecedented spring-semester season.

"We’re working them out, seeing where they are, kind of getting them to a point where we feel good about their physical capabilities. Because when you’re away for a while, you get a little nervous about how much work they did while they were gone,” said UR coach Russ Huesman.