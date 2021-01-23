Spiders stumble 84-78 against Explorers, who pull away late for upset

Seizing control requires defensive stops. The University of Richmond had trouble in that area Saturday against La Salle at the Robins Center.

Maybe it was the 14-day layoff from which the Spiders were emerging. Maybe they just ran into an Explorers team that played a bit over its head. Regardless, sub.-500 La Salle won 84-78.

Richmond (9-4, 3-2 A-10) experienced difficulty maintaining offensive rhythm against the zone La Salle (7-8, 4-4 A-10) used most of the afternoon. The Spiders shot 41% and made 8 of 25 3-point attempts.

La Salle, which was averaging 66.4 points, shot 57%.

"We just weren't tough enough today on the defensive end. Not good enough. Not tough enough," said UR forward Grant Golden. "I don't think it really had anything to do with the shutdown. It would be one thing if we came out and shot the ball poorly.

"The defensive end is just effort and toughness. It just wasn't there for us today."

Richmond led by one with five minutes left, but struggled to find good shots against the La Salle zone. The Explorers scored inside and out, and hit win-sealing free throws.

Richmond was led by forward Grant Golden (22 points) and guard Blake Francis (21).