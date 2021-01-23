Spiders stumble 84-78 against Explorers, who pull away late for upset

Seizing control requires defensive stops. The University of Richmond had trouble in that area Saturday against La Salle at the Robins Center.
Maybe it was the 14-day layoff from which the Spiders were emerging. Maybe they just ran into an Explorers team that played a bit over its head. Regardless, sub.-500 La Salle won 84-78.
Richmond (9-4, 3-2 A-10) experienced difficulty maintaining offensive rhythm against the zone La Salle (7-8, 4-4 A-10) used most of the afternoon. The Spiders shot 41% and made 8 of 25 3-point attempts.
La Salle, which was averaging 66.4 points, shot 57%.
"We just weren't tough enough today on the defensive end. Not good enough. Not tough enough," said UR forward Grant Golden. "I don't think it really had anything to do with the shutdown. It would be one thing if we came out and shot the ball poorly.
"The defensive end is just effort and toughness. It just wasn't there for us today."
Richmond led by one with five minutes left, but struggled to find good shots against the La Salle zone. The Explorers scored inside and out, and hit win-sealing free throws.
Richmond was led by forward Grant Golden (22 points) and guard Blake Francis (21).
The Spiders hadn’t played in two weeks because of their second COVID-related pause this season. Following 14 days without a game, Richmond’s fitness and cohesion levels against La Salle were mysteries.
Golden mentioned Friday “setting the tone on the defensive end.” That did not happen.
The layoff showed up in the way UR guarded. La Salle came in shooting 43.6% and made 53.8% in the first half, after which the Spiders led 40-39 behind a 12-for-12 effort at the free-throw line. Before the break, the Explorers made 6 of 11 3-point attempts, and five La Salle players each converted at least one.
Richmond gave up eight points in transition, an unusual soft spot for UR, and struggled to defend on the perimeter.
Richmond's top perimeter defender and 3-point shooter, Francis, picked up his third foul with 15:52 left and fourth at 5:30. Coach Chris Mooney stayed with Francis. Had to. La Salle's zone demanded some deep jumpers.
The last Spiders team to break this long during a season played in 2000-01 crew. They were ineligible for the CAA tournament because of UR’s pending move to the A-10. Those Spiders were inactive Feb. 27, their last regular-season game, to March 16, when they beat West Virginia in the NIT’s first round.
Golden said this pause was "a tough position to be put in, but that's what everybody's going through right now."
Richmond’s sixth man, guard Andre Gustavson, returned. He had missed four games because of a groin strain.
NEXT: The Spiders play Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Saint Joseph’s (1-12, 0-7 A-10), which lost 71-62 to visiting George Mason Saturday. The UR-SJU game will be televised by WTVR 6.3 (Comcast 206, Verizon 466).
