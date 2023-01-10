Spiders, surging Sydney Boone host VCU

Junior point guard Grace Townsend, from James River High, was out with a leg injury. In stepped sophomore point guard Sydney Boone, from Highland Springs High.

The University of Richmond women’s team stayed hot, winning 68-49 at Loyola Chicago last Wednesday for the Spiders’ fifth victory in their last six games. Boone in her first career start scored 7 points with 4 assists (also 4 turnovers).

“Sydney was fantastic,” said UR coach Aaron Roussell. “It’s a tough spot to come in as the quarterback of a team. She distributed the ball, kind of put us in the right spots, and then everybody did their thing.”

That was Richmond’s last game. The Spiders (11-4, 1-1 A-10) were scheduled to play at Davidson Sunday, but that game was canceled due to COVID issues in the Wildcats’ camp. Richmond hosts VCU (3-11, 0-2 A-10) Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Against the Rams, who have lost seven straight, Townsend (10.9 ppg) is expected to be back in the UR lineup. With or without her, the Spiders have been a balanced team. Four starters average in double-figures. At Loyola Chicago, five players reached double-figures.

“That’s what we are,” said Roussell.

Boone, the 2020 All-Metro player of the year who scored more than 1,000 points in three seasons at Highland Springs (senior year canceled by pandemic), averages 2.2 points but totaled 17 in her last two games. She began the season recovering from a high ankle sprain.

In last season’s 59-57 Richmond win at VCU, the 5-foot-8 Boone scored 10 in 15 minutes.