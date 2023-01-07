Spiders survive Duquesne's 3-point tsunami, win on Jason Roche 3

Duquesne’s Dae Dae Grant missed an off-balance 3-point shot with 3:10 left in the first half Saturday at the University of Richmond. A sell-out crowd at the Robins Center roared.

Why such an amplified response? That hadn’t happened in a while.

The Dukes hit nine 3s during a seven-minute stretch to open a 22-point lead. The Spiders didn't stay down long. Seven minutes into the second half, they trailed by 2, and UR took a lead with 9:37 remaining on the way to a 75-73 win.

Appropriately, a 3 was the difference. UR's Jason Roche hit one just to the left of the top of the key with 7.7 seconds left and Duquesne's final possession failed with a Tevin Brewer contested, missed runner at :03.

Neal Quinn (13 points), the Spiders' 7-foot center, was key in the comeback that occurred in the second half and 6-7 senior forward Tyler Burton scored 23, the sixth straight game he has scored 20 or more.

It’s not as if Richmond’s 3-point defense was horrendous during that highly damaging span. The Dukes hit 3s from all angles, some on the move. They led 47-25 with four minutes left in the first half and at that stage were shooting 78.3% and had converted 10 of 14 from 3-point distance.

A couple of Richmond timeouts did nothing to break the Dukes’ shooting rhythm. About all the Spiders could do was hang in until the 3-point tsunami washed over them. It eventually did.

But UR (9-7, 2-1 A-10)trailed 49-34 at halftime. It rallied behind Quinn and free throws (20-30).

The top two teams in the A-10 in terms of made 3s coming into Saturday's activity were UR (9.1 per game) and Duquesne (8.8 per game).

In A-10 regular-season games, Richmond has won 24 of 26 against Duquesne (12-5, 2-2 A-10).

Richmond is 8-1 at home. The Dukes have dropped 11 consecutive road games, dating back to last January.

Duquesne, picked last in the A-10 preseason poll, has 10 newcomers: five transfers and five freshmen.

Notes: Duquesne was without a starter. Forward Tre Williams (7.3 ppg, 5 rpg) was injured in a Thursday practice.

The Spiders visit Davidson (9-7, 2-2 A-10) on Wednesday. The Wildcats lost 89-72 at VCU on Saturday. The last UR-Davidson meeting came in the championship game of the 2022 A-10 tournament, with the Spiders winning 64-62. Richmond and Davidson were the A-10’s two representatives in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Wednesday at Davidson is the start of a two-game road swing for UR, which plays at St. Bonaventure Saturday afternoon.