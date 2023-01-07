 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

Spiders survive Duquesne's 3-point tsunami, win on Jason Roche 3

  • 0
20230108_SPO_URBBp01

Richmond's Jason Nelson shot over Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky (14) at the Robins Center Saturday.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Duquesne’s Dae Dae Grant missed an off-balance 3-point shot with 3:10 left in the first half Saturday at the University of Richmond. A sell-out crowd at the Robins Center roared.

Why such an amplified response? That hadn’t happened in a while.

The Dukes hit nine 3s during a seven-minute stretch to open a 22-point lead. The Spiders didn't stay down long. Seven minutes into the second half, they trailed by 2, and UR took a lead with 9:37 remaining on the way to a 75-73 win.

Appropriately, a 3 was the difference. UR's Jason Roche hit one just to the left of the top of the key with 7.7 seconds left and Duquesne's final possession failed with a Tevin Brewer contested, missed runner at :03.

Neal Quinn (13 points), the Spiders' 7-foot center, was key in the comeback that occurred in the second half and 6-7 senior forward Tyler Burton scored 23, the sixth straight game he has scored 20 or more. 

People are also reading…

It’s not as if Richmond’s 3-point defense was horrendous during that highly damaging span. The Dukes hit 3s from all angles, some on the move. They led 47-25 with four minutes left in the first half and at that stage were shooting 78.3% and had converted 10 of 14 from 3-point distance.

A couple of Richmond timeouts did nothing to break the Dukes’ shooting rhythm. About all the Spiders could do was hang in until the 3-point tsunami washed over them. It eventually did.

But UR (9-7, 2-1 A-10)trailed 49-34 at halftime. It rallied behind Quinn and free throws (20-30).

The top two teams in the A-10 in terms of made 3s coming into Saturday's activity were UR (9.1 per game) and Duquesne (8.8 per game).

In A-10 regular-season games, Richmond has won 24 of 26 against Duquesne (12-5, 2-2 A-10).

Richmond is 8-1 at home. The Dukes have dropped 11 consecutive road games, dating back to last January.

Duquesne, picked last in the A-10 preseason poll, has 10 newcomers: five transfers and five freshmen.

Notes: Duquesne was without a starter. Forward Tre Williams (7.3 ppg, 5 rpg) was injured in a Thursday practice.

The Spiders visit Davidson (9-7, 2-2 A-10) on Wednesday. The Wildcats lost 89-72 at VCU on Saturday. The last UR-Davidson meeting came in the championship game of the 2022 A-10 tournament, with the Spiders winning 64-62. Richmond and Davidson were the A-10’s two representatives in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Wednesday at Davidson is the start of a two-game road swing for UR, which plays at St. Bonaventure Saturday afternoon.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News