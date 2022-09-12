Spiders tackle Ray Eldridge keeps linebackers 'clean' so they look their best

A University of Virginia tight end on Sept. 3 moved into position to block linebacker Tristan Wheeler, the University of Richmond's defensive leader.

Ray Eldridge interceded. Eldridge, a UR defensive tackle, shoved the tight end hard enough that he could not reach Wheeler.

Said Wheeler to Eldridge: “Thanks, bro.”

Responded Eldridge: “I’ve got to keep you clean, man.”

There are no statistics for what Eldridge did. Pushing that Virginia tight end off his line will not help Eldridge earn All-CAA Football recognition. But what Eldridge did is an essential component in making Richmond’s defense effective.

Wheeler has 29 tackles in two games, 19 at Virginia in a 34-17 loss, 10 more in last Saturday’s 31-21 win over Saint Francis.

“That’s one thing I definitely take pride in, taking on blockers, making sure those linebackers have good fits to go through and make the tackle,” said Eldridge, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound redshirt senior. “That’s a big role for me.”

For four seasons, Eldridge was an understudy, a back-up to a collection of older UR defensive tackles who were multiple-year starters. He is now the veteran among Richmond defensive linemen, shepherding a group with very limited experience.

“We’ve just got to stay on top of it mentally. As a person that knows the defense really well, (my responsibility is) making sure that these guys get in the film room and take good notes in meetings,” said Eldridge. “It’s definitely a new role that I haven’t been used to.”

At Virginia and against Saint Francis, playing next to Eldridge at tackle was redshirt freshman Carsen Stocklinski, an offensive lineman last season, or Matei Fitz, a redshirt freshman who transferred from James Madison and participated in his first college game at UVa. Both defensive ends are new starters.

“It wasn’t like our guys were getting blown out of the water,” Eldridge said of the Spiders’ defensive linemen in the loss at Virginia. “We have young guys up front. They were holding their own.”

The Spiders have one sack in two games, and that came from the combination of Wheeler and cornerback Aamir Hall. A more consistent pass rush will be necessary for UR to develop into a contender in CAA Football. If there’s a game on the Spiders’ schedule that provides growth opportunity, it’s Saturday’s date at Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks (1-1) were picked fifth among seven in the Patriot League preseason poll. This is UR’s final nonconference test before starting its eight-game obligation in CAA Football.

The trip to Lehigh and Bethlehem, Pa., takes Wheeler to his hometown and numerous Spiders standouts to their home state. Eldridge is from the Pittsburgh area. UR quarterback Reece Udinski and linebacker Phil O’Connor are from the Philadelphia area.

Receiver Jakob Herres is from Easton, Pa., which is about a 20-minute car ride from Lehigh and the home to Lafayette College, where William & Mary plays Saturday.