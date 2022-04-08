Spiders taking SoCon men's lacrosse path for final time. A-10 league expected.

The University of Richmond, ranked No. 17, gets into the meat of its Southern Conference men’s lacrosse schedule Saturday with a game at No. 11 Jacksonville.

It’s the last season the Spiders will be affiliated with the SoCon. The league will disband. Most of its members have already announced shifts to other leagues.

Richmond is expected to be part of a new Atlantic 10 Conference men’s lacrosse league in 2023. Neither John Hardt, UR's vice president and director of athletics, nor a spokesperson for the A-10 was immediately available to respond Friday to questions regarding the probability of A-10 lacrosse.

UR, St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s and Massachusetts are A-10 members for other sports and projected as the foundational quartet for a six- or seven-team A-10 lacrosse league that has been in the planning stages for years.

USA Lacrosse Magazine reported that High Point, Hobart and Fairfield are potential affiliate members of the A-10 lacrosse league, which needs a minimum of six teams to become eligible for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

In addition to UR, the SoCon lacrosse league includes VMI (moving to Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), Hampton (moving to CAA), Jacksonville (moving to Atlantic Sun), Mercer (moving to Atlantic Sun) and High Point.

The Spiders began their Division I program in 2014 and were first members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Southern Conference then assumed operational control of that group.

Richmond (6-3, 1-0 SoCon) has four regular-season games remaining, all against SoCon opposition. UR last Saturday upended No. 2 Virginia 17-13 at Robins Stadium, the biggest victory in program history. The Cavaliers won the last two national championships.

Through a 5-3 start, the Spiders recognized that “We’ve just got to show up every day and get better, and we’ve done that the last few weeks,” said Dan Chemotti, the only coach in the history of Richmond’s Division I program. “You learn those lessons through playing teams like Virginia.

“I’m proud of the guys for being able to make adjustments throughout the middle of the season and just focus on getting better.”

Jacksonville (9-2, 1-0 SoCon), like the Spiders, has a win over the nation’s No. 2 team. Duke was No. 2 when Jacksonville traveled to Durham, N.C., and defeated the Blue Devils 14-12 in mid-February.