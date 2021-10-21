Spiders' top two QBs recovering from injuries, one of three could start at Stony Brook

If this were tomfoolery on the University of Richmond’s part, its upcoming opponent would not be amused.
Schools exhange midweek depth charts during football seasons, and share them with the public, with fair play in mind. The Spiders want to know who they’ll be facing Saturday at Stony Brook, and Richmond wants to know which Seawolves will be involved.
In this week's official personnel listing, UR offered no insight at quarterback. Coach Russ Huesman said Wednesday he wasn’t sure who will take the first snap for the Spiders (2-4, 0-3 CAA) against the Seawolves (2-5, 1-3 CAA).
“All ‘ors’ across the board,” Huesman said, speaking of the quarterback position on the UR depth chart.
It will be graduate student Joe Mancuso, who’s recovering from a broken right index finger, or graduate student Beau English, who injured his right hand against James Madison last Saturday, or redshirt freshman Jackson Hardy, who played some against the Dukes after English was hurt. English eventually returned in that game, a 19-3 UR defeat.
Huesman added that freshman QB Kyle Wickersham also has been taking practice snaps because he would be Saturday’s back-up to Hardy if Mancuso and English are not ready to participate.
“Hopefully, when we come to game time, we’ll have somebody that’s healthy and effective, and we’ll go with it,” said Huesman. “We’ll see where we are. They’ll all be there on Saturday."
Mancuso’s recovery goes well from the injury sustained at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25, and on schedule, according to Huesman. “It’s just, can he move forward enough to play and be effective on Saturday, or not?” said the coach.
The Spiders, who have lost four straight after opening 2-0, attempt to re-establish consistency on the offensive line, which allowed six sacks in the loss to JMU.
“We got our butts whooped, simply put,” said Spiders offensive tackle Tim Coleman. “But I think one thing about having a veteran offensive line is that you just have to regroup, stay focused in the moment. You can’t go back in the past, which is JMU.”
Regardless of who plays QB for Richmond, the plan is “to protect him like he’s your mom,” said Coleman.
Stony Brook features the CAA’s leading rusher, 5-foot-10 215-pound Ty Son Lawton, a redshirt junior who averages 105 yards. He operates behind five starting linemen who are 315, 290, 300, 340 and 335 pounds.
“And they’ll put two or three tight ends in there and try to mash us a little bit,” said Huesman.
The third CAA defeat Richmond absorbed last Saturday almost surely moves the Spiders out of the mix for a spot in the 24-team FCS playoffs. Coleman thinks that Richmond’s key is unification in response to adversity.
“We play football, man. You’re going to get got,” he said. “And this [stinks], but you just have to continue to fight. That’s the best thing we can do for us as a team, for the fans, for the coaches. We just have to continue to fight.”
UR scored 10, 7 and 3 points in its last three games, a dip that coincides with the absence of Mancuso, a three-year starter.
“If we were just getting blown out by 32 points, 34 points, whatever, you’d have to reassess some things,” said Huesman. “But we need to get our offense cranked up a little more and continue to play good defense and hopefully good things happen for us.”
