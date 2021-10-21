Spiders' top two QBs recovering from injuries, one of three could start at Stony Brook

If this were tomfoolery on the University of Richmond’s part, its upcoming opponent would not be amused.

Schools exhange midweek depth charts during football seasons, and share them with the public, with fair play in mind. The Spiders want to know who they’ll be facing Saturday at Stony Brook, and Richmond wants to know which Seawolves will be involved.

In this week's official personnel listing, UR offered no insight at quarterback. Coach Russ Huesman said Wednesday he wasn’t sure who will take the first snap for the Spiders (2-4, 0-3 CAA) against the Seawolves (2-5, 1-3 CAA).

“All ‘ors’ across the board,” Huesman said, speaking of the quarterback position on the UR depth chart.

It will be graduate student Joe Mancuso, who’s recovering from a broken right index finger, or graduate student Beau English, who injured his right hand against James Madison last Saturday, or redshirt freshman Jackson Hardy, who played some against the Dukes after English was hurt. English eventually returned in that game, a 19-3 UR defeat.

Huesman added that freshman QB Kyle Wickersham also has been taking practice snaps because he would be Saturday’s back-up to Hardy if Mancuso and English are not ready to participate.