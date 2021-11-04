Spiders try to build bridge down stretch to a winning season

University of Richmond alums who don’t closely pay attention to the school’s football program may look in this weekend, because it’s homecoming. What will they see?
The Spiders (3-5, 1-4 CAA), who host Towson (4-4, 3-2 CAA) Saturday, won their first two games and then lost five straight, shaking free from that descent with last Saturday’s victory at New Hampshire. A league championship and the program’s first FCS playoff qualification since 2016 are not attainable in coach Russ Huesman’s fifth year.
“Obviously, a tough year for us. We expected better,” Huesman said. “But our guys are fighting. They want to win and we’ll continue to fight and play to win every football game we get involved with here down the stretch.”
The five-game losing streak forced the Spiders to reconfigure goals set in preseason, when the veteran team looked as if it would contend for the CAA championship. The refreshed targets are a winning season and the Capital Cup, which goes to the victor of the UR-William & Mary game on Nov. 20.
Richmond has three games remaining, and each of its opponents will be undefeated in the mind of redshirt junior tailback Aaron Dykes.
“We’re not looking at records anymore. There’s no reason to get caught up in records. They’re 0-0, and we’re 0-0, too,” he said.
Limiting the Spiders’ offensive operation since late September was the broken right index finger of sixth-year senior quarterback Joe Mancuso, a three-year starter who passed for 291 yards (19-26), threw for three touchdowns, and ran for 44 yards on 10 carries at UNH last Saturday in a 35-21 win, his second game in his return from the injury.
“I think the first couple of weeks, I was getting that [range of] motion back into it, working with the occupational therapist and our trainers here just trying to get that motion back,” Mancuso said. “And now, it’s working with the strength, trying to get that back to what it was.”
On Wednesday, he gauged that he’s competing with a right hand that’s 85% or 90% of what it was before the finger fracture, with additional improvement expected.
A Virginia Tech tackler landed on Mancuso’s right hand after a rushing gain of 29 yards on UR’s second snap in Blacksburg, he determined after analyzing and re-analyzing video of the play. That is how the finger was broken, and UR’s season veered off its intended course. A screw was surgically inserted to accelerate Mancuso’s recovery time.
In the FCS, there is no bowl eligibility for six-win teams. That mark remains the primary Richmond goal, however, because it would translate to a four-game winning streak to end the year.
“We can’t go back in the past and fix the mistakes we had in the games before, so we just want to finish this season off strong,” Dykes said.
UR’s last winning fall record, 6-5, came in 2017, Huesman’s first season. Richmond went 3-1 during the spring-semester season, with two wins over Elon and one over William & Mary, and the loss at James Madison.
The Spiders, who played at Stony Brook and New Hampshire in their previous two games, don’t have much traveling left to do. After Towson’s visit, Delaware plays at Robins Stadium on Nov. 13, and UR closes at W&M.
