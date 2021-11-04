Spiders try to build bridge down stretch to a winning season

Limiting the Spiders’ offensive operation since late September was the broken right index finger of sixth-year senior quarterback Joe Mancuso, a three-year starter who passed for 291 yards (19-26), threw for three touchdowns, and ran for 44 yards on 10 carries at UNH last Saturday in a 35-21 win, his second game in his return from the injury.

“I think the first couple of weeks, I was getting that [range of] motion back into it, working with the occupational therapist and our trainers here just trying to get that motion back,” Mancuso said. “And now, it’s working with the strength, trying to get that back to what it was.”

On Wednesday, he gauged that he’s competing with a right hand that’s 85% or 90% of what it was before the finger fracture, with additional improvement expected.

A Virginia Tech tackler landed on Mancuso’s right hand after a rushing gain of 29 yards on UR’s second snap in Blacksburg, he determined after analyzing and re-analyzing video of the play. That is how the finger was broken, and UR’s season veered off its intended course. A screw was surgically inserted to accelerate Mancuso’s recovery time.