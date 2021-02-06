Spiders try to protect their 5-9 and 6-0 starting guards, who opponents attack

At University of Richmond basketball practices, coaches frequently yell “Fight!”
Rather than a command for fisticuffs, it’s a direction to the Spiders’ guards, 5-foot-9, 160-pound Jacob Gilyard and 6-0, 175-pound Blake Francis, when they defend inside. They almost always are outsized, and their best chance to effectively counter is by being physical and ultra-active to prevent the ball from reaching their men.
UR opponents often attack Gilyard and Francis, together for the second season and a very short backcourt tandem by A-10 standards. The tactic has occasionally been successful.
“It’s something going into last year – and we’ve had small backcourts in the past – but going into last year we thought we would see a ton of it,” said Spiders coach Chris Mooney. He recalled a few games from a year ago when bigger guards tried to bully Gilyard and Francis, “but we didn’t see a ton of it,” said Mooney, whose Spiders went 24-7 (14-4 A-10).
This season, UR has experienced more of that domineering treatment. Richmond is 10-4 (4-2 A-10), and in the four defeats – West Virginia, Hofstra, St. Bonaventure and La Salle - opponents’ starting guards combined to shoot 57%. In each of the four games, guards' scoring was a major factor in the outcome.
In those four losses, guards who started against UR made 24 of 48 3-point attempts.
Richmond feels the loss of two taller guards in every game, from a depth perspective, on offense, and, most notably, while defending. Nick Sherod, who’s 6-4, suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October. Connor Crabtree, who’s 6-6, missed the early portion of the schedule with hip and groin issues, played in four games, and then was shut down in late December because of a fractured foot.
Gilyard and Francis in recent games have dealt with bigger guards who power into the lane for shots, or post up those two Spiders and attempt to use the height advantages. According to Francis, the defensive answer is:
“Just being tougher, playing smarter, using our size to our advantage. A lot of guys have been trying to post me up, or Jacob up. You have to be tough and be physical, just as much as they’re trying to be physical with us.”
The quickness of Francis (16.6 ppg) and Gilyard (11.4) make them difficult to contain, and this edge has been the key to many Spiders’ wins. On the flip side, attacking Gilyard and Francis seems to have become a trend.
“Before the ball goes in there, try to fight like heck to make sure it doesn’t go in, and have help behind you so you’re fronting the post,” Mooney said of UR’s defensive plan. “Once it goes in, we have a strategy to double-team, if it was close enough to the basket, which is good.
“The only thing is, then you’re scrambling a little bit. It’s something we’ve prepared for since the first week of practice, knowing that we’d have these smaller guards.”
Richmond is at its best defensively, in Mooney’s estimation, when it utilizes intense full-court, or half-court, pressure. However, that’s difficult to maintain because of the minutes Gilyard (38 mpg) and Francis (36 mpg) log.
“It’s hard to ask those guards who are playing close to 40 minutes a game and doing so many things for us already to do that much more and apply pressure,” said the coach.
NOTE: Because of a suspension of basketball activity related to COVID testing results and contact tracing, Richmond hasn’t played since a Jan. 26 win at Saint Joseph’s. This is UR’s third pause of the season.
The Spiders’ next scheduled game is Feb. 17, against VCU at the Robins Center.
