Spiders try to protect their 5-9 and 6-0 starting guards, who opponents attack

Richmond feels the loss of two taller guards in every game, from a depth perspective, on offense, and, most notably, while defending. Nick Sherod, who’s 6-4, suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October. Connor Crabtree, who’s 6-6, missed the early portion of the schedule with hip and groin issues, played in four games, and then was shut down in late December because of a fractured foot.

Gilyard and Francis in recent games have dealt with bigger guards who power into the lane for shots, or post up those two Spiders and attempt to use the height advantages. According to Francis, the defensive answer is:

“Just being tougher, playing smarter, using our size to our advantage. A lot of guys have been trying to post me up, or Jacob up. You have to be tough and be physical, just as much as they’re trying to be physical with us.”

The quickness of Francis (16.6 ppg) and Gilyard (11.4) make them difficult to contain, and this edge has been the key to many Spiders’ wins. On the flip side, attacking Gilyard and Francis seems to have become a trend.