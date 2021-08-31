Spiders trying to get over hump separating solid CAA teams, FCS playoff teams

When the University of Richmond’s football players gathered on Aug. 5 for their opening meeting of the preseason, it was the first time they were together in the same room in more than a year because of the pandemic.
“It was like a big family reunion,” said tailback Aaron Dykes, UR's top rusher during a four-game spring-semester season.
Now, the Spiders look to generate a reason for fraternal jubilation. Richmond last qualified for the FCS playoffs in 2016 and comes off back-to-back fall losing records for the first time since 2003-04. UR attempts to start changing that narrative Saturday, when Howard visits Robins Stadium.
“It’s definitely a team goal,” Dykes said of the 24-team playoffs. “But we still know we’ve got to go into every week looking at it the same way. I mean, if we don’t win each game each week, it’s going to make it even harder to make the playoffs.
"We're a good football team and we know we have really good players, so we just need to act like it and go win games and play with confidence and just make plays, knowing that we can. ”
The difference between a solid team in the well-respected CAA, which the Spiders have largely been during the postseason drought, and an FCS playoff team involves taking advantage of opportunities to win games when in position to do so, according to Russ fifth-year coach Huesman.
He recalled three games in 2019 that haunt the Spiders. Had Richmond been able to beat Fordham, Yale and William & Mary, that season and the trajectory of the Spiders program would be viewed differently.
“We had chances and kind of self-destructed a little bit, whether it was on defense in a two-minute drive, whether it doing something offensively … penalties and turnovers,” said Huesman, whose Spiders went 5-7 (4-4 CAA) in 2019. “You get those three wins, and you’re in the playoffs.”
Richmond will try to avoid the kinds of things that stung them in those three games in 2019.
9/28/2019, UR lost at Fordham 23-16. Ram Zach Davis had a 46-yard run that set up a TD and a 76-yard run that set up a TD. The Spiders’ defense should have been able to limit those to gains of 10 or fewer yards, Huesman suggested. Richmond settled for field goals three times in the red zone.
10/19/2019, UR lost to Yale 28-27. The Bulldogs scored with 1:23 left to cut UR's lead to 27-21, and then recovered an on-side kick. Yale converted a fourth-and-12 with a minute remaining to set up the winning play, a 16-yard pass at :09. "We handed them that game. We gave that game to them, and I told our team that, too," Huesman said.
11/23/2019, UR lost to W&M 21-15 in OT. In addition to Richmond's five turnovers - three fumbles and two interceptions – a Spiders receiver dropped a fourth-quarter bomb that, if caught, would have resulted in a touchdown. Richmond allowed five sacks.
Howard, 6-19 in its last 25 games, was picked last in the MEAC preseason poll and is playing under a new coaching staff. The Spiders stay home for their second game, taking on Lehigh, which last posted a winning record in 2016 and was projected as the fourth-place finisher in the seven-team Patriot League.
UR, picked fourth in the 12-team CAA preseason poll, appears to have a strong chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 2016, when the Spiders opened with a 37-20 win at Virginia and advanced to the FCS playoffs.
“I think if we can improve and not have those games where we just kind of throw it away, I think we’ve got a really good shot,” Huesman, who has 32 Spiders in their fourth, fifth or sixth years.
