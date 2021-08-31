Spiders trying to get over hump separating solid CAA teams, FCS playoff teams

When the University of Richmond’s football players gathered on Aug. 5 for their opening meeting of the preseason, it was the first time they were together in the same room in more than a year because of the pandemic.

“It was like a big family reunion,” said tailback Aaron Dykes, UR's top rusher during a four-game spring-semester season.

Now, the Spiders look to generate a reason for fraternal jubilation. Richmond last qualified for the FCS playoffs in 2016 and comes off back-to-back fall losing records for the first time since 2003-04. UR attempts to start changing that narrative Saturday, when Howard visits Robins Stadium.

“It’s definitely a team goal,” Dykes said of the 24-team playoffs. “But we still know we’ve got to go into every week looking at it the same way. I mean, if we don’t win each game each week, it’s going to make it even harder to make the playoffs.

"We're a good football team and we know we have really good players, so we just need to act like it and go win games and play with confidence and just make plays, knowing that we can. ”