Spiders' Tuesday game against GMU is off, second straight postponement for UR

The University of Richmond on Saturday had its second consecutive men’s basketball game postponed because of COVID issues in the opposition’s camp.

George Mason is unable to play its A-10 game at the Robins Center Tuesday night, and that follows the postponement of Saturday’s UR-at-Fordham game.

"Given a choice, you’d rather be moving and just operating at your normal pace," said Richmond coach Chris Mooney.

The Spiders (10-6, 1-2 A-10) through the league will work to reschedule the Mason and Fordham games. Richmond is scheduled to play next against Davidson Friday at 9 p.m. (ESPNU), at the Robins Center. The Wildcats, at No. 36, are the highest-rated A-10 team in the NCAA NET rankings.

The Spiders have not played since Wednesday’s 80-72 win over visiting Massachusetts.

The was only moderate optimism that GMU would make its Tuesday date at Richmond because the Patriots had missed their previous two games because of COVID issues among GMU players. Mason (7-6) has not yet played an A-10 game because the first two (at VCU on Dec. 30, at Duquesne on Jan. 2) were postponed because of COVID issues in the VCU and Duquesne programs.