Spiders’ two-season window for hoops greatness stays clouded by COVID-19

For the first time since 1952, the University of Richmond basketball program comes off a season that concluded with a win.
That year, eight of 17 Southern Conference members qualified for the league tournament. Not among those advancing was UR, whose year ended with a 20-point victory over Randolph-Macon at Benedictine’s gym.
The Spiders’ last game was a 73-62 win over Duquesne on March 6, 2020, at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, where Jacob Gilyard had 10 assists and six steals, guard Blake Francis scored 21, forward Nathan Cayo had 11 points and 11 rebounds, forward Nick Sherod had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Grant Golden scored 13 with eight assists. UR had 23 assists on 28 field goals and outrebounded Duquesne 50-39.
Richmond coach Chris Mooney called the effort "a quintessential team win.” The Spiders, winners in nine of their last 10 games, had the look of a peaking team.
And then came a double-dislocation to the Spiders’ two-year window for greatness. By COVID-19, last season was derailed and this one is bedeviled.
The 2019-20 Spiders were seeded second in the A-10 tournament but didn’t play a postseason game because of NCAA shutdown related to COVID-19. Richmond, which finished 24-7 (14-4 A-10) with five junior starters, seemed set up for its first NCAA tournament experience since 2011.
“I don’t think there’s a day goes by that we don’t look back and be like, ‘What could have happened last season?’” said Cayo, a 6-foot-7 senior from Montreal.
When the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled, there was no reason to suspect that the 2020-21 season would also be infected by the virus. A historic twist slashed last season just as it was getting interesting for the Spiders. But UR’s five seniors still had their parting shot: a 2020-21 season that would begin with a European playing tour, national relevance established by rankings in some top 25s, and a nonconference schedule that looked like the best in school history.
That trip to England and France scheduled for Aug. 10-22 was canceled because of the global health crisis. Games at Kentucky, at Cincinnati, at Colorado State, at Vanderbilt, at Dayton, and at Saint Louis – opportunities to make fateful statements - are all in jeopardy as schools, the NCAA and leagues contemplate health and safety concerns.
It seems quite possible that UR’s five senior starters won’t again play a college game in front of fans.
“Obviously, it’s not what we want. It’s not what we would prefer,” Cayo said of competing in empty arenas. “But we definitely prefer playing over not playing. If that’s what we have to do to be able to play, I think everybody would be grateful we’re playing again.”
This would be a fine time for the Spiders to feel sorry for themselves, but that's not allowed. Avoidance of self-pity is among the program’s tenets, according to Mooney.
“This one is a little bit unique because of how special those experiences might have been,” he said. “I would say I’m empathetic to the guys and we try to redirect that into our energy and preparation.”
Exactly what are these veteran Spiders preparing for?
Convince yourself the season will start on Nov. 10, as scheduled, Gilyard suggested. That’s getting more difficult to imagine, Cayo said. He turns 23 in October. Cayo is viewed as the wise, old head among Spiders, never using 10 words when five direct ones will suffice.
“To be honest, it’s hard. It’s (tempting) to be tired and feel like, ‘Am I doing all of this for nothing?’ We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I would want to play as soon as possible, but I feel like November might be impossible. I feel like it could probably start in January.
"The faster we can play, the better for me personally, but obviously you want everybody to be safe.”
There is a funny bone lodged in this dispiriting body of circumstances. The senior Spiders often ask one another why a pandemic couldn’t have arrived a few years earlier. Richmond went 12-20 in 2017-18, and 13-20 in 2018-19.
“We joke about that all the time,” said Cayo. And then it’s back to reality.
“Personally, I just try to take it one day at a time,” he said. “I feel like if I keep asking myself questions … it’s just not going to change anything. One day at a time. Attack every workout and hope for the best.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor