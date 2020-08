Spiders’ two-season window for hoops greatness stays clouded by COVID-19

“I don’t think there’s a day goes by that we don’t look back and be like, ‘What could have happened last season?’” said Cayo, a 6-foot-7 senior from Montreal.

When the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled, there was no reason to suspect that the 2020-21 season would also be infected by the virus. A historic twist slashed last season just as it was getting interesting for the Spiders. But UR’s five seniors still had their parting shot: a 2020-21 season that would begin with a European playing tour, national relevance established by rankings in some top 25s, and a nonconference schedule that looked like the best in school history.

That trip to England and France scheduled for Aug. 10-22 was canceled because of the global health crisis. Games at Kentucky, at Cincinnati, at Colorado State, at Vanderbilt, at Dayton, and at Saint Louis – opportunities to make fateful statements - are all in jeopardy as schools, the NCAA and leagues contemplate health and safety concerns.

It seems quite possible that UR’s five senior starters won’t again play a college game in front of fans.