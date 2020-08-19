Spiders’ two-season window for hoops greatness stays clouded by COVID-19

This would be a fine time for the Spiders to feel sorry for themselves, but that's not allowed. Avoidance of self-pity is among the program’s tenets, according to Mooney.

“This one is a little bit unique because of how special those experiences might have been,” he said. “I would say I’m empathetic to the guys and we try to redirect that into our energy and preparation.”

Exactly what are these veteran Spiders preparing for?

Convince yourself the season will start on Nov. 10, as scheduled, Gilyard suggested. That’s getting more difficult to imagine, Cayo said. He turns 23 in October. Cayo is viewed as the wise, old head among Spiders, never using 10 words when five direct ones will suffice.

“To be honest, it’s hard. It’s (tempting) to be tired and feel like, ‘Am I doing all of this for nothing?’ We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I would want to play as soon as possible, but I feel like November might be impossible. I feel like it could probably start in January.

"The faster we can play, the better for me personally, but obviously you want everybody to be safe.”