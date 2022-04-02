Spiders upset No. 2 Cavaliers 17-13 in men's lacrosse, defeating UVA for first time

The University of Richmond before Saturday had won men’s lacrosse league championships and sprung upsets against nationally-ranked opposition. But the Spiders had never defeated Virginia.

Check that notable box after UR rose from a slow start to beat the No. 2 Cavaliers 17-13 at Robins Stadium. UVA is the highest-ranked opponent the Spiders have beaten since launching their Division I program in 2014.

Virginia (7-2), which has won back-to-back national championships, downed Richmond (6-3) in all seven previous meetings. UVA was off to its best start since 2012.

"They are the benchmark," said UR coach Dan Chemotti. "We'd love to say it's a rivalry, but it's not. They've beaten us handily a number of times. We just had to be the better team today, and we were able to do that."

Virginia had won 73 consecutive games against state opponents. The last loss was delivered by Washington and Lee in 1977, when the Generals were Division I in men’s lacrosse.

"We ran into a spirited, talented, and a well-prepared team today," said UVA coach Lars Tiffany. "I thought just all-around, the athleticism that Richmond showed today was really impressive. We find ourselves as the more athletic team often in games, and that was not the case today. It was certainly at least neutral."

Richmond’s three defeats this season came to No. 4 North Carolina, No. 10 Duke and No. 5 Georgetown. The Spiders have been the most dominant team in Southern Conference competition (36-6 over the last seven years), but have struggled to reach a superior level with consistent success against the nation’s elite programs.

UR last defeated a ranked opponent in the 2019 SoCon title game, downing No. 11 High Point. Richmond last defeated a ranked ACC opponent in February of 2019, when it defeated No. 6 Notre Dame.

“You could sense it when you walk in the locker room that it was UVA week,” UR defender Jake Saunders said early in the week. “It’s got a little bit of different (feel) in the air ... You always look at things that are going to (establish) your legacy. This senior class really, really knows that this is something that we want.”

Richmond's Dalton Young scored four times with three assists, and Ryan Lanchbury scored four goals with one assist. Redshirt freshman Zach Vigue made 16 saves.

"I think the defense did a really good job of giving shots that he could see," Lanchbury said of Vigue. "And when he needed to step up, he stepped up incredibly."

From the start, the Cavaliers were dialed-in at the X behind senior Petey LaSalla. They won the first seven faceoffs and led 7-3 late in the first quarter.

"We jumped out to a big lead early because of all of the extra possessions that Petey LaSalla was winning us," said Tiffany.

The game changed when LaSalla suffered an injury of an undisclosed nature that prevented him from continuing. Coming in, LaSalla ranked among the top 15 face-off men in the nation with a 58.3 success rate.

"We kind of calmed down there," said Lanchbury, a fifth-year Spider. "Our offense was really clicking, when we got the ball."

In the second quarter, Virginia lost graduate attack Matt Moore, another one of its top players, due to a leg injury. Moore arrived Saturday needing 19 points to become the all-time points leader in program history. UVA for a portion of the afternoon was also without injured ground-ball specialist and face-off wing Danny Parker.

"We have to adapt and overcome that," Tiffany said of the injuries. "But I will admit, those are integral parts of who we are."

The crowd of 4,241 for this rivaled the previous two at UR for this series. In 2014, Virginia’s visit drew 4,249 to Robins Stadium for the Spiders’ first Division I game. When the Cavaliers played at Robins Stadium in 2017, the crowd was 5,130.