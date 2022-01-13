UR visits Fordham Tuesday in makeup, coach optimistic UR can get in all 18 A-10 games

University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney said this week he was optimistic that the Spiders could get in all of their 18 A-10 games despite having two of their first five postponed by COVID issues. One was rescheduled Thursday.

The league announced that UR will play at Fordham on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and be televised by MASN. The Spiders were originally scheduled to play at Fordham last Saturday (postponed due to Rams COVID problems).

The A-10 still searches for a makeup date for UR’s home game against George Mason, scheduled for Jan. 11 and postponed due to GMU COVID issues.

“I think two games, maybe even three, would be enough to make up, if everybody was in the exact same situation. So at this point, I think we can get to 18,” Mooney said Wednesday. “Teams that miss more than three … I think that could be a challenge, just how many games are you willing to play in a week, and how many games can you get to fairly [easily]?"

Richmond was scheduled for an eight-day break after meeting Davidson at the Robins Center Friday night, and Mooney projected that one of the missed games could fit in that window. The league identifies where on the calendar a game might be made up, and then discusses the option with the two schools.