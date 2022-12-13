Spiders web: Tyler Burton at UR led to arrival of freshman star Rachel Ullstrom

Basketball recruit Rachel Ullstrom explored the possibility of attending an Ivy League school during the summer of 2021. From Auburn, Mass., she liked the idea of staying relatively close to home.

Ullstrom’s older brother, Jared, suggested she visit a University of Richmond basketball camp. That way, he could catch up with a friend scheduled to officiate games at the camp. Ullstrom registered for the UR camp a day or two before it began, went on the trip with her brother, and ended up as a Spider.

The 6-foot-1 freshman in 24 minutes scored 26 with 7 rebounds, 4 steals and one assist in Richmond’s 119-55 win over Longwood Sunday. She made 11 of 16 shots, 3 of 7 from 3-point distance. The A-10 recognized Ullstrom as rookie of the week.

Her brother’s friend who is largely responsible for Ullstrom being at Richmond: Tyler Burton, the 6-7 senior forward who is the star of the Spiders men’s team.

Jared Ullstrom and Burton were classmates at Marianapolis Prep, the school in Thompson, Conn., that Rachel Ullstrom also attended. Jared Ullstrom and Burton were four-year members of the Marianapolis varsity basketball team and viewed that UR summer camp in 2021 as a way to reconnect for a couple of days.

Signing up “was a last-minute decision,” said Rachel Ullstrom. “I had no thought of even coming (to school) here.”

UR coach Aaron Roussell recalled Ullstrom playing very well at the Richmond summer camp. “And that was the start of the heavy recruitment of her," said Roussell. "That summer, I think I followed her around pretty closely.”

Through her brother, Ullstrom had been friends with Burton for years. His success at Richmond and his strong recommendation of the school influenced Ullstrom’s decision to eventually become a Spider.

Ullstrom is one of four freshmen Roussell believes will develop into a mighty class. In addition to Ullstrom (6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 14 minutes per game), 6-2 Maggie Doogan (5.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 16 minutes per game) and 6-1 Torin Rogers (2.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg, seven minutes per game) have been members of the UR rotation.

Doogan is currently out with a hand injury (likely back in January) and the fourth freshman, 6-1 Jada Green, will miss this season with a knee issue.

“Rachel and Maggie especially, I think, have clicked early,” said Roussell, whose 7-3 Spiders play at Elon Thursday, and then travel to the Puerto Rico Classic for games on Dec. 20 (Ball State) and Dec. 21 (Tarleton State).

NOTE: UR 6-2 junior Addie Budnik was named A-10 player of the week. In the victory over Longwood, Budnik scored 15 and grabbed 13 rebounds, her first double-double of the season. Budnik also had four blocks, four assists and a steal.