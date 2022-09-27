Spiders' weekly word: 'Up front, we take pride in not letting No. 2 get hit'

The score of Richmond’s win over Stony Brook last Saturday – 51-7 – suggests a smooth ride for the Spiders. It was anything but that during the first several minutes, which UR coach Russ Huesman on Monday referred to as “tough sledding.”

Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski was on the run as a passer - sacked and hurried - while repeatedly hit during Richmond’s first three series. The Spiders shifted to a quick-release pass package and, most importantly for the season’s trajectory, upgraded their protection of Udinski.

“Up front, we take pride in not letting No. 2 get hit,” said 6-foot-5, 302-pound offensive tackle Joe More, speaking of the 6-4 Udinski.

Udinski, a VMI graduate who was a back-up last season at Maryland, completed 35 of 42 for 357 yards and five touchdowns in less than three quarters vs. Stony Brook, a reflection of the offensive line’s value. The week before in a 30-6 win at Lehigh, Udinski completed 37 of 44 for 351 yards.

On Monday, he was named NCAA FCS national player of the week. Udinski has completed 78.6% with 11 TDs and one interception.

“He’s one of those special quarterbacks at this level who can look right, reset his feet, and then throw a strike to the left,” said Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore.

At Lehigh, Udinski completed his first 17 attempts for 205 yards and two TDs.

“It comes with just keeping him clean. If we keep him clean and not under pressure, he’s going to make his throws,” said More. “And the Lehigh game proved that.”

The Spiders (3-1, 1-0 CAA) elevated this week to No. 17 in the FCS poll. They were unranked in preseason. A ranked opponent awaits them Saturday at No. 23 Elon (3-1, 1-0 CAA). UR lost 34-17 at Virginia to start this season and hasn’t lost since. Elon lost 42-31 at Vanderbilt to start the season and hasn’t lost since.

“With a new offensive system and some new faces and playmakers, they’ve been very efficient in their ability to distribute the ball around the field,” Elon coach Tony Trisciani said of the Spiders. “(Udinski’s) just so efficient. He’s a very good decision-maker. They’re going to spread you out and he’s going to be able to see the field and make decisions. He’s a smart football player.”

This new “tempo” offense Richmond uses with first-year coordinator Billy Cosh required acclimation by all concerned, aside from Udinski, who played in the system at VMI for multiple years when Cosh was there. No UR offensive players adjusted more than the linemen trusted with keeping Udinski upright.

Of the 10 offensive linemen on UR’s two-deep for the Stony Brook game, seven weigh 300 or more pounds. They are constantly on the move in Cosh's concept.

“Last year we ran some tempo, but it wasn’t really like a true tempo. We’d run a couple of plays kind of fast here and there,” said More. “But now, we’re really just trying to run it up, get plays off as fast as we can. And so definitely all camp and all summer we were really focused on getting in shape, getting our bodies right, being ready to play 70, 80 plays a game on average.

“That Virginia game, it was definitely pretty tiring, but as we’ve played more games we get more and more in shape. And through practice we try to simulate (tempo). We’ll get a lot of reps during practice. So week by week, we’re getting more and more in shape, getting better."

UR starters got off work early Saturday. Huesman used no starters in the fourth quarter after Richmond took a 49-7 lead on a scoring pass late in the third quarter from back-up quarterback Kyle Wickersham to back-up receiver Ja’Vion Griffin.

“I certainly appreciate how Russ handled the fourth quarter,” said Priore, the Stony Brook coach.