Spiders, who finished nonleague play 9-4, didn't allow 3-4 sendoff to 'snowball' into plunge

“But we didn’t. We played some tough teams and we played in some tough places, and we were able to get some wins. It’s hard to win six in a row in college basketball, and we’ve done it.”

The nonconference portion of Richmond’s demanding schedule has concluded, with the A-10 opener against visiting Saint Joseph’s (6-5) on tap for Dec. 30. The Hawks, due to COVID problems in their program, canceled Wednesday’s game against Holy Cross.

The Spiders haven’t played their way into the NCAA tournament, but they haven’t played their way out of it either, from an at-large perspective.

“We would like to have won all of them, and we were in position in each game to win,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of the nonconference performance. “When you play a schedule like this, and I think by the end of the year it’ll even be more apparent, those are tough games. Those are tough games, tough travel, tough everything._