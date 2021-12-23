Spiders, who finished nonleague play 9-4, didn't allow 3-4 sendoff to 'snowball' into plunge

Four losses in seven games was not the way the University of Richmond intended to start the season.
The Spiders’ expectations were as high as they’ve been in a decade, or more. The degree of difficulty associated with their nonconference schedule appeared to be on par with those expectations.
UR was beaten by Utah State in Annapolis, Md., at Drake, and in the Bahamas by Maryland and Mississippi State. Those defeats went with homecourt wins over N.C. Central, Georgia State and Hofstra.
Not a November to remember for this veteran team, with two challenging early-December road games — Wofford and Northern Iowa — and a mid-month, neutral-court game against N.C. State on the horizon.
Richmond (9-4) has been perfect in December since the 3-4 start, putting together the program’s first six-game winning streak since 2015.
“We dropped some early, but I think it shows a lot of toughness on our part that we didn’t let those games, those tough losses, kind of define the rest of the nonconference schedule,” said Nick Sherod, a sixth-year senior. “It’s easy when you lose those games, especially in some of the fashion that we had lost them, to kind of get discouraged and let that snowball into a tough stretch.
“But we didn’t. We played some tough teams and we played in some tough places, and we were able to get some wins. It’s hard to win six in a row in college basketball, and we’ve done it.”
The nonconference portion of Richmond’s demanding schedule has concluded, with the A-10 opener against visiting Saint Joseph’s (6-5) on tap for Dec. 30. The Hawks, due to COVID problems in their program, canceled Wednesday’s game against Holy Cross.
The Spiders haven’t played their way into the NCAA tournament, but they haven’t played their way out of it either, from an at-large perspective.
“We would like to have won all of them, and we were in position in each game to win,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of the nonconference performance. “When you play a schedule like this, and I think by the end of the year it’ll even be more apparent, those are tough games. Those are tough games, tough travel, tough everything._
“We’re pleased obviously with the current streak, but we didn’t play poorly in those [defeats]. We didn’t go out and play so poorly in the Bahamas, or against Utah State. We played good teams and played them well and had chances. And hopefully ... all of that helps, that we’ll have a good understanding of how we’re going to win, the pace we have to play at, the substitutions and the [players], and those kinds of things. Hopefully, that challenging schedule will help us figure all of those things out.”
One thing the Spiders learned: It’s good to be healthy. They have not experienced any COVID-related issues, but Mooney said after Wednesday’s 81-50 win over visiting Bucknell that “three-quarters of our team was sick in the Bahamas.” The reason? A flu bug, according to Mooney.
“Fever, and trouble in our bellies, and the sweats, and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “And since we hadn’t tested positive for COVID, we just played the games and moved on, and there was no story.”
Notes: The Spiders following their holiday break will return to campus on Dec. 27 to prepare for the visit of Saint Joseph’s. ... Guard Blake Francis, Richmond’s leading scorer the past two seasons, said this week he is looking for a team on which to play. Francis was part of the Detroit Pistons summer-league team and then in training camp with the Toronto Raptors G League team.
