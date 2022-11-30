Spiders will encounter two Hornets QBs, each with distinctive sting

Sacramento State was two games into its 2021 season and the Hornets staff was still trying to determine which of two quarterbacks gave them the best shot at weekly wins.

Coach Troy Taylor said his wife suggested an unorthodox approach.

“Why don’t you play them both?” Tracey Taylor asked.

Responded her husband: “Well, you can’t do that.”

But the more Taylor considered the possibility of a time-sharing arrangement, the more appealing the compromise became.

And so it is for the Hornets (11-0), the second-seeded team in the FCS playoffs and the University of Richmond’s opponent Saturday in Sacramento at 5 p.m. in the tournament's second round.

They’ll start senior Jake Dunniway, a junior-college transfer. Senior Asher O’Hara, who began his college career at Middle Tennessee State, will also play a significant amount of snaps. It’s common for one to replace the other in the midst of a drive. The Hornets operated this way for almost all of last season, which they finished 9-3, and carried over the two-QB system to 2022.

“They’re both really good players with what they do,” said Russ Huesman, coach of the 9-3 Spiders. “One of them (Dunniway) is a drop-back-and-throw guy. They’ll run the ball with their tailbacks when he’s in the game.

“Then they bring in (O’Hara). Tremendous, tremendous athlete … He’s a dynamic runner. They’ll get him on the edge throwing the football. You’ve got to almost prepare for two different offenses as you prepare for them.”

Dunniway has thrown 74% of the Hornets’ passes, and 16 of their 24 touchdown passes. O’Hara in each of seven games this year has at least one rushing TD and one passing TD.

The Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year is Sacramento State tailback Cameron Skattebo, a 5-foot-10, 212-pound sophomore who has run for an average of 114 yards.

“He is a great one. He’s the best we’ll play this year,” Huesman said of Skattebo. “Powerful, tremendous balance ... scary good. He’s going to break tackles. He’s probably going to make you miss. We’ve just got to hope that we get enough bodies around that we can get him down.”

The Hornets average 42 points, and punctuated the first undefeated season in school history with a 41-10 September win at Colorado State.

Big Sky Conference champion Sacramento State, which moved from Division II to the FCS 1994, made its first playoff appearance in 2019. The Hornets this season averaged 15,502 at 21,195-seat Hornet Stadium. Sacramento State, the alma mater of Tom Hanks, hasn’t faced a team from the Eastern time zone since playing at Hofstra in 1996.

Taylor, a standout quarterback at California 1986-89 and Sacramento State’s coach since December of 2018, is viewed as a potential candidate at Stanford and other Power Five schools. His Hornets teams have gone 29-7.

Sacramento State had a first-round bye after earning one of the tournament's eight seeds. UR eliminated Davidson 41-0 last Saturday in the first round at Robins Stadium.

The winner of Richmond-at-Sacramento State moves on to the FCS quarterfinals and will play the winner of Furman-at-Incarnate Word, which is seeded seventh.