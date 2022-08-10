 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spiders will face Syracuse in first round of Empire Classic

20220811_SPO_URBBp01

Senior forward Tyler Burton will lead the University of Richmond during the upcoming season after pacing the team in scoring and rebounding last season.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The University of Richmond will meet Syracuse in the opening round of the Empire Classic, the event's promoter – the Gazelle Group – announced Wednesday.

Also involved in the Empire Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center will be St. John’s and Temple. Defending A-10 champion UR will face Syracuse on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. and the game will be available on ESPNU. St. John’s and Temple will play the second game that night.

Monday’s winners will meet Nov. 22 at 9 p.m., after the 7 p.m. consolation game. Both of those Tuesday games will be available on ESPN2.

One of UR's top wins in program history came at the expense of Syracuse. Richmond became the first No. 15 seed to top a No. 2 seed when it humbled Syracuse 73-69 in the 1991 NCAA tournament.

The Spiders are close to completion of their non-A-10 list of opponents. As of now, here is what they have in addition to the Empire Classic:

Home dates with Bucknell, Drake, Northern Iowa, VMI, Fairleigh-Dickinson and Coppin State.

Road dates at Charleston, Toledo and William & Mary.

