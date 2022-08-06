Spiders will honor first Black football player, Maggie Walker alum Weldon Edwards

The University of Richmond will honor its first Black football player on what the Spiders are calling “Weldon Edwards Weekend” Aug. 19-21.

Edwards, a running back and also a track star, arrived at UR from Maggie Walker High School in 1970. Leg injuries limited Edwards' impact as a Spider, though he made an indelible mark at the school, according to former teammates.

Edwards, who is a Richmond resident, graduated in 1974 with a degree in sociology. He said that when he attended UR, "it was basically an all-white school. We had maybe five to 10 Black students at the school when I got there. I did have some ups and downs. But I wouldn't trade that experience for anything in my life."

Richmond coach Russ Huesman on Friday said, “We’re happy to have Weldon as an alum. I want our team to meet him and get to know him a little bit.”

Huesman said that he asked Edwards to tell the story of his relationship with UR. After he signed as a scholarship athlete with the Spiders, Edwards had second thoughts. Temple’s football staff invited him to attend the Philadelphia school, and Edwards traveled to Philadelphia with the intention of becoming an Owl.

But Edwards’ mother very much wanted him close to home and taking advantage of the education UR offered. Edwards returned to Richmond, in part because of his mother’s wishes and in part because the Spiders were not going to release him from his scholarship. He would have had to sit out a year of football competition had he not attended Richmond. Then Edwards would have been eligible at another school.

"In hindsight, I look back at the day that I started at the University of Richmond up until this point, all the friendships, the people I've met, the ups, the downs," said Edwards, who added he’s happy he honored his commitment to UR.

Said Huesman: “His message is tremendous. It’s just a great story. Going up to (Temple) and then coming back here and really fitting in at the University of Richmond and finding a home here.”

Edwards, in his 15th year as a member of the sales department of The Auto Connection, will address the Spiders on Friday, Aug. 19, be with them during their intrasquad scrimmage the next day, and then interact with them during a Sunday event.

Edwards played one year on the Spiders’ freshman team and three on the varsity. His biggest game came in 1972 when he caught a pair of touchdown passes in a 28-18 loss before 31,500 at North Carolina, which went 11-1 that year.

Edwards in February during Virginia’s General Assembly was recognized for his pioneering role at UR. Friends, family and former Spiders teammates were in the gallery supporting him that day. That salute was organized by John Avoli, Edwards' former UR football teammate and a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Part of the resolution noted that Edwards "encountered instances of discrimination on campus but forged many strong bonds with his fellow teammates and paved the way for other African-American athletes and students at the institution."

At Maggie Walker, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound Edwards ran the 100-yard dash in 9.6 seconds, and the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. He competed in the Junior Olympics. Penn State, Dartmouth, Nebraska, Kansas and Temple were among other schools recruiting Edwards for football.

In 1970, after Edwards signed with UR, he said being the school’s first Black football player was a concern, and “one reason why I wasn’t sure I wanted to come for a while. But everyone has been so nice and I’m feeling more comfortable all the time.”