Spiders will not play Furman Saturday, and then, be flexible for potential games

University of Richmond senior guard Jacob Gilyard in late November reflected on the suddenly disappointing end to last season, when the Spiders closed shop with a 24-7 record before playing an A-10 tournament game because of the pandemic.

That sting “is never going to go away,” said Gilyard. “I think we’ll probably think about that for the rest of our lives, no matter what happens.”

It’s likely the Spiders will also remember the current week for a long time. They won 76-64 at Kentucky on Sunday, flew back to Richmond after the game, and earned a No. 19 ranking in the AP Poll on Monday. UR hadn't been ranked since 2010.

A day later, the program was shut down because of positive COVID tests and contact tracing. According to coach Chris Mooney, three non-players who are program members tested positive.

UR (2-0) called off Wednesday’s game at Charleston as the Spiders followed safety policy, and Richmond will also not play its home-opener Saturday against Furman. That’s three Spiders games that haven’t been played because of COVID. Their Nov. 25 season-opening game against Detroit Mercy was scratched because of a positive test in the Titans’ program.