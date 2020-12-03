Spiders will not play Furman Saturday but will stay flexible for potential games

University of Richmond senior guard Jacob Gilyard in late November reflected on the suddenly disappointing end to last season, when the Spiders closed shop with a 24-7 record before playing an A-10 tournament game because of the pandemic.
That sting “is never going to go away,” said Gilyard. “I think we’ll probably think about that for the rest of our lives, no matter what happens.”
It’s likely the Spiders will also remember the current week for a long time. They won 76-64 at Kentucky on Sunday, flew back to Richmond after the game, and earned a No. 19 ranking in the AP Poll on Monday.
UR hadn’t been ranked since 2010.
A day later, the program was shut down because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
UR (2-0) will not play its home opener Saturday against Furman after calling off Wednesday’s game at Charleston. The Spiders are practicing safety policy after three non-players tested positive for COVID-19, according to coach Chris Mooney.
That’s three Spiders games that haven’t been played because of COVID outbreaks. Their Nov. 25 season-opening game against Detroit Mercy was scratched because of a positive test in the Titans’ program.
Charleston is projected as a middle-of-the-pack finisher in the CAA, so missing that game and Detroit Mercy, not expected to contend in the Horizon League, did not take great opportunity away from Richmond in terms of NET gain (NCAA Evaluation Tool) for NCAA tournament inclusion.
Furman (3-0) is a different story. The Paladins are expected to contend for the Southern Conference title. They return four starters from a 25-7 team (15-3 SoCon) and placed three players on the SoCon’s 11-man preseason all-league team.
Mooney predicted before the season that once a team suspends operations because of COVID, the opponents it was scheduled to play might get together. That’s what happened with Furman and Charleston, which will meet Saturday afternoon in Charleston, S.C.
Depending on the outcome of testing through this week among those in Richmond’s program and Virginia Department of Health guidelines, the Spiders may be able to play a game Sunday or Monday before resuming their original schedule with Northern Iowa’s Wednesday visit to the Robins Center.
Northern Iowa is another game UR could use to pump up its NET. The Panthers, though 0-3, are the projected favorites in the Missouri Valley Conference.
UR games at the Robins Center at this time are not open to fans, just guests of players and staff members, with a 250-person limit.
NCAA requires Division I teams to play a minimum of 13 games to gain eligibility for the NCAA tournament.
Richmond hasn’t practiced as a team since the Spiders prepared for the Sunday meeting with Kentucky.
